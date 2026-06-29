Retrieve Medical Announces Distribution Agreement with Sole Horizon to Expand Retrieve Passport

BEDMINSTER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Retrieve Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTC: RMHI), developer of Retrieve Passport℠, today announced a distribution agreement with Sole Horizon, a management services organization serving podiatry practices across the Southwest and Intermountain West.

Under the agreement, Sole Horizon will introduce Retrieve Passport to affiliated practices as part of its commitment to patient-centered healthcare solutions. The partnership is intended to provide patients and providers with secure access to healthcare information while supporting improved care coordination and more informed clinical decision-making.

Retrieve Passport is a consumer-controlled healthcare platform that enables individuals to retrieve, manage, and securely share medical information from participating healthcare systems. The platform helps patients maintain access to their records wherever they travel while allowing authorized healthcare professionals timely access to important medical information when needed.

In addition to medical record access, Retrieve Passport uses artificial intelligence to analyze a patient’s health history and generate personalized health insights. The platform helps users better understand medical conditions, medications, procedures, healthcare trends, and potential follow-up care opportunities.

“Podiatrists frequently care for patients with complex medical histories, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and mobility-related conditions,” said Jerry Swon, CEO of Retrieve Medical. “Access to accurate, portable healthcare information can improve care coordination and reduce information gaps between providers. By combining medical record retrieval with AI-driven health insights, Retrieve Passport helps patients better understand their healthcare history while supporting more informed clinical decisions. We are excited to work with Sole Horizon to make these capabilities available to a broader patient population.”

Sole Horizon was established to partner with leading podiatry practices while preserving clinical independence and supporting sustainable growth. The organization helps providers reduce administrative burdens, focus on patient care, and maintain the financial benefits of practice ownership. Sole Horizon supports practices that collectively care for more than 20,000 patients annually.

“At Sole Horizon, our mission is to support providers and improve the patient experience through innovative solutions,” said Sean Brown, CEO of Sole Horizon. “Retrieve Passport offers a practical tool that helps patients maintain access to important healthcare information while supporting more informed clinical decision-making. We believe this partnership represents an important step forward in advancing coordinated care and improving patient outcomes.”

The agreement marks another milestone in Retrieve Medical’s commercialization strategy as the Company expands distribution through healthcare providers, strategic partnerships, employer benefit programs, and healthcare organizations.