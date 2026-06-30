Bubble Down Car Wash Secures $200 Million Growth Capital Commitment from BTG Pactual Strategic Capital

TAMPA, Fla. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bubble Down Holdings, LLC (“Bubble Down Car Wash” or the “Company”) today announced a partnership with Strategic Capital (“Strat Cap”), an investment strategy within BTG Pactual Global Alternatives. As part of the transaction, Strat Cap has committed $200 million in growth capital to fund the Company’s expansion across Florida and the Southeast.

The investment provides Bubble Down Car Wash with significant resources to continue its growth plans — funding new site development, strategic acquisitions, and ongoing investment in the technology, people, and infrastructure that have driven the Company’s growth, all while holding to the standards that define the brand.

Founded and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Bubble Down Car Wash has established itself as one of the nation’s premier express car wash operators. Known for its thoughtfully designed facilities, wash quality, and customer-first approach, the Company currently operates eight locations throughout the Tampa Bay region, with numerous additional sites under development.

“When we started Bubble Down, we weren’t interested in building another car wash company. We set out to build something exceptional — a business that would stand the test of time, and one that our team members, customers, families, and communities could be proud of for generations,” said Bryan Zinober, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bubble Down.

“Anyone who has visited a Bubble Down location understands the difference. Nothing about Bubble Down is accidental. From site selection, design, and engineering to the customer experience and wash quality, every decision has been deliberate and intentional. We obsess over the details because quality matters, and we believe people recognize and appreciate when something is built with genuine care and intention. This partnership with Strat Cap allows us to expand that vision while staying true to the values and standards that have defined Bubble Down from day one.”

“Bubble Down has built a strong asset base with a clear focus on operational excellence, customer experience, and disciplined expansion,” said James Frank, Head of Strat Cap at BTG Pactual Global Alternatives. “We are excited to partner with Bryan and his team to provide capital to support the Company’s long-term, sustainable growth.”

With the backing of Strat Cap, Bubble Down Car Wash is now well-positioned to be a leading consolidator of express car washes across Florida and the Southeast, while preserving the operational excellence and community focus that have set the Company apart.

About Bubble Down Car Wash

Bubble Down Car Wash is a Tampa, Florida-based express car wash company dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experience through wash quality, innovative technology, and premium facilities. The Company currently operates eight locations throughout the Tampa Bay region, with multiple additional sites under development. For more information, visit www.bubbledown.com.

About BTG Pactual Global Alternatives

BTG Pactual (BPAC11) is the largest investment bank in Latin America with a market capitalization of ~US$ 42 billion. Global Alternatives, a division of BTG Pactual, has ~US$ 11.5 billion in AUM and invests in specialized alternatives across the U.S. and Latin America. For more information, please visit globalalternatives.com.

About Strategic Capital

Strategic Capital (Strat Cap) is an all-weather investment strategy focused on hybrid solutions in defensive sectors in the U.S. and sits within BTG Pactual’s Global Alternatives group. Strat Cap partners with sponsors, management teams and business owners to create value and is led by a seasoned investment team with relevant experience in private equity, credit, and structured solutions. For more information, please visit www.btgstratcap.com.