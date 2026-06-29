Strategic Storage Growth Trust III, Inc. Opens First Greater Montréal Self-Storage Facility, with Class A Laval Property

LADERA RANCH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strategic Storage Growth Trust III, Inc. (“SSGT III”), a private real estate investment trust sponsored by an affiliate of SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (NYSE: SMA), in partnership with SmartCentres (TSX: SRU.UN), is pleased to announce the opening of its first self-storage facility in the Greater Montréal Area with a new Class A property located in Laval, Québec.

Located at 5205 Boulevard Robert-Bourassa, the state-of-the-art facility offers approximately 124,925 net rentable square feet of climate-controlled storage space across approximately 1,312 units. The three-story facility, which also includes a semi-basement level, features three elevators for convenient access and is strategically positioned adjacent to Autoroutes 440 and 19, offering exceptional accessibility and visibility. Traffic counts along Autoroute 440 are approximately 84,000 vehicles per day.

Serving one of the most densely populated suburbs in the Greater Montréal Area, the facility will provide residents and businesses in Duvernay, Saint-François, Saint-Vincent-de-Paul, Vimont, Auteuil and Pont-Viau with convenient and secure storage solutions.

"This Montréal-area opening is a testament to the strength of our partnership with SmartCentres and our continued commitment to high-quality, strategically located self-storage properties," said H. Michael Schwartz, CEO of SSGT III. "Laval's demographics and accessibility make it a compelling addition to our Québec portfolio, and we look forward to serving the residents and businesses throughout the surrounding communities."

About Strategic Storage Growth Trust III, Inc. (SSGT III):

SSGT III is a Maryland corporation that elected to qualify as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. SSGT III’s primary investment strategy is to invest in growth-oriented self-storage facilities and related self-storage real estate investments in the United States and Canada. As of June 29, 2026, SSGT III has a portfolio of seven operating properties in the United States, comprising approximately 6,040 units and 655,275 net rentable square feet; five operating properties in Canada, comprising approximately 3,180 units and 326,190 net rentable square feet; and joint venture interests in one operational and two development properties in two Canadian provinces (Québec and British Columbia). In addition, a subsidiary of SSGT III serves as the sponsor of three Delaware Statutory Trusts, which currently own eight operating properties in the United States comprising approximately 5,420 units and 697,400 net rentable square feet.

About SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (SmartStop):

SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop”) (NYSE: SMA) is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of more than 1,000 self-storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStop® Self Storage brand. SmartStop, through its indirect subsidiary, SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, also sponsors other self-storage programs and, through its Managed Platform, offers third-party management services in the U.S. and Canada. As of June 29, 2026, SmartStop has an owned or managed portfolio of more than 460 operating properties in 35 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada, comprising over 275,000 units and more than 35 million rentable square feet. SmartStop and its affiliates own or manage 52 operating self-storage properties across four provinces in Canada, which total approximately 46,000 units and 4.6 million rentable square feet. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com.