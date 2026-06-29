Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation Joins US small-cap Russell 2000® Index

CARNEGIE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) (“Ampco-Pittsburgh”) today announced its inclusion in the US small-cap Russell 2000® Index following the Russell indexes' reconstitution, effective June 29, 2026. Membership in the Russell 2000® Index also results in inclusion in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index.

“We are pleased to join the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® indexes," said Brett McBrayer, Chief Executive Officer of Ampco-Pittsburgh. "Inclusion in these widely followed indexes increases Ampco-Pittsburgh's visibility among institutional investors and reflects the progress we are making to strengthen our business and create long-term shareholder value."

About Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation manufactures and sells highly engineered, high-performance specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world. Through its operating subsidiary, Union Electric Steel Corporation, it is a leading producer of forged and cast rolls for the global steel and aluminum industries. It also manufactures open-die forged products that are sold principally to customers in the steel distribution market, oil and gas industry, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries. Ampco-Pittsburgh is also a producer of air and liquid processing equipment, primarily custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils, large custom air handling systems and centrifugal pumps. It operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, Sweden, and Slovenia and participates in two operating joint ventures located in China. It has sales offices in North America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Corporate headquarters is located in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $21.20 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by LSEG.

For more information, visit FTSE Russell.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”) provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on behalf of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively, “we,” “us,” “our,” or the “Corporation”). This press release may include, but are not limited to, statements about operating performance, trends and events we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, statements about sales and production levels, timing of orders for our products, restructurings, the impact from pandemics and geopolitical conflicts, profitability and anticipated expenses, inflation, the global supply chain, the continued impact of tariffs, global trade conditions, and cash outflows. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be, deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Act and words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “target,” “goal,” “forecast,” and other terms of similar meaning that indicate future events and trends are also generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, are not guarantees of future performance or expectations, and involve risks and uncertainties. For us, these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: inability to maintain adequate liquidity to meet our operating cash flow requirements, debt service costs, net asbestos payments, and other financial obligations; cyclical demand for our products, economic downturns and insufficient demand for our products; excess global capacity in the steel industry; inability to successfully restructure our operations, complete internal reorganizations, scale our operations, and/or invest in operations that will yield optimal long-term value to our shareholders; inability to obtain necessary capital or financing on satisfactory terms to acquire capital expenditures that may be necessary to support our growth strategy; liability of our subsidiaries for claims alleging personal injury from exposure to asbestos-containing components historically used in certain products of our subsidiaries; limitations in availability of capital to fund our strategic plans or at acceptable interest rates; fluctuations in the value of the U.S. dollar and the functional (local) currency of our subsidiaries relative to other currencies; changes in the global economic environment, inflation, the ongoing impact of tariffs, elevated interest rates, recessions or prolonged periods of slow economic growth, global instability, consequences of pandemics, and actual and threatened geopolitical conflict; increases in commodity prices or insufficient hedging against increases in commodity prices, reductions in electricity and natural gas supply, or shortages of key production materials for us or our customers; inability to maintain compliance with the covenants, representations, or warranties of our various debt agreements; inoperability of certain equipment on which we rely; work stoppage or another industrial action on the part of any of our unions; changes in the existing regulatory environment; inability to satisfy the continued listing requirements of the New York Stock Exchange; failure to maintain an effective system of internal control; potential attacks on information technology infrastructure and other cyber-based business disruptions; and those discussed more fully elsewhere in Item 1A, Risk Factors, in Part I of the Corporation’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Part II of the latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

Additionally, as it relates to the insolvency proceedings of Union Electric Steel UK Limited (“UES-UK”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Corporation, any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to such proceedings, including but not limited to: the actions of the certain insolvency practitioners of FRP Advisory Trading Limited as administrators of UES-UK and the High Court of Justice, Business and Property Courts at Leeds; the interpretation and application of U.K. insolvency law; potential claims by creditors or other stakeholders; the ability to recover assets; the rights of purported secured creditors to satisfy their claims and reduce our obligations to them; and the broader impact on the Corporation’s condensed consolidated financial condition, results of operations, and strategic plans.

We cannot guarantee any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. In addition, there may be events in the future that we are not able to predict accurately or control which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation, and disclaim any obligation, to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.