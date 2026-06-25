Extreme Unveils Industry’s First Multi-Beam Wi-Fi Solution, Delivering Unprecedented Capacity and Performance in Large Venues

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) today expanded its wireless portfolio with the addition of Extreme Multi-Beam Wireless, a next-generation stadium connectivity solution engineered to redefine Wi-Fi performance in the world’s most demanding venues. Built for high-density environments, it helps increase capacity while supporting more devices and higher bandwidth demands with less complexity. Its multi-beam architecture extends high-performance coverage into traditionally hard-to-reach areas, creating a seamless fan experience throughout the venue and helping deliver more coverage and capacity with dramatically less infrastructure, driving substantial capital and operational benefits for venue operators. Through a strategic relationship with MatSing, Extreme customers will have access to a differentiated multi-beam wireless architecture not available from any other networking provider.

As fans increasingly depend on mobile apps, streaming video, mobile ticketing, and real-time venue services, stadium operators face growing demands for reliable connectivity in some of the world's most challenging wireless environments. Extreme Multi-Beam Wireless addresses this need with the industry's first 16-sector directional antenna system, combining MatSing's lens antenna technology with sixteen Extreme AP5022FX Wi-Fi 7 access points in a one-to-one AP-to-sector architecture.

Rather than treating a stadium bowl as a single coverage area, each system divides the environment into 16 independently serviced RF sectors, delivering targeted overhead coverage, predictable RF boundaries, and capacity aligned to user density. By deploying multiple systems above the stadium bowl, operators can extend coverage and maintain consistent performance across large seating areas from a centralized deployment model.

As the latest addition to Extreme's venue connectivity portfolio, Extreme Multi-Beam Wireless helps venue operators deliver high-capacity connectivity with less infrastructure. Its centralized overhead architecture helps reduce deployment complexity, minimizes cabling and installation requirements, and simplifies ongoing operations. The result is a more efficient network that lowers capital investment, helps reduce operational overhead, and scales as venue demands grow.

Expert Insights

The Tennessee Titans will be the first to deploy the Extreme Multi-Beam Wireless solution at Nissan Stadium, opening Spring ’27.

“As the first venue to deploy Extreme Multi-Beam Wireless, we're defining the future of stadium connectivity. The integration of MatSing's innovative lens antenna technology into Extreme's wireless platform changes what's possible inside a stadium, and more importantly, gives our fans the best experience.” - Russ Hudson, VP of Information Technology, Tennessee Titans

“Extreme is one of the most trusted names in high-density Wi-Fi, powering connectivity in many of the world’s most demanding sports and entertainment venues. By combining Extreme’s leadership in large-scale wireless networking with MatSing’s breakthrough multi-beam lens antenna technology, we’ve created a first-of-its-kind solution that fundamentally changes how stadiums deliver connectivity. Together, we’re enabling venues to support more fans, more devices, and more data than ever before, while delivering greater efficiency, reliability, and performance for the ultimate fan experience.” - Bo Larsson, CEO of MatSing

“Every stadium and arena presents unique wireless challenges, so venue operators need more than a one-size-fits-all Wi-Fi design. Extreme has a long history of delivering high-density connectivity through purpose-built under-seat and directional wireless solutions. With Extreme Multi-Beam Wireless, we're expanding that portfolio with targeted coverage for challenging environments. Alongside our omni-directional, directional, and under-seat access points, the solution gives venues the flexibility to optimize coverage, maximize capacity, and deliver exceptional fan experiences."- David Coleman, Director of Wireless in the Office of the CTO at Extreme Networks.

Availability

Extreme Multi-Beam Wireless will be available in CYQ4 26. For more information visit: https://www.extremenetworks.com/resources/solution-brief/extreme-multi-beam-wireless.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in AI-powered cloud networking, focused on delivering simple and secure solutions that help businesses address challenges and enable connections among devices, applications, and users. We push the boundaries of technology, leveraging the powers of artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Tens of thousands of customers globally trust our AI-driven cloud networking solutions and industry-leading support to enable businesses to drive value, foster innovation, and overcome extreme challenges.

For more information, visit Extreme's website at www.extremenetworks.com or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, X, Facebook, or Instagram.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States, and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.