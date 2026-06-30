“BOCCHI THE ROCK!” SeisyunComplex Premiered on June 20!

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has been presenting year-round projection mapping displays on the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building, using light and sound to showcase a wide range of artistic expressions as part of its efforts to create new nighttime tourism attractions in Tokyo.

We are pleased to announce that the first screening of “BOCCHI THE ROCK!” SeisyunComplex, a new projection mapping work inspired by the highly popular anime “BOCCHI THE ROCK!”, was held on Saturday, June 20. Following its premiere, the work will be screened throughout the year as part of the weekday and weekend lineup of “TOKYO Night & Light”.

Since its launch in February 2024, “TOKYO Night & Light” has welcomed visitors from Japan and around the world, with total attendance surpassing 1.4 million.

As one of Tokyo’s emerging landmark attractions, the project continues to captivate audiences through its combination of artistic excellence, cutting-edge technology, and world-class content. We look forward to your continued interest and support.

Scenes from the Premiere of “BOCCHI THE ROCK!” SeisyunComplex

5,500 Visitors on Opening Weekend

During the first weekend after the launch of “BOCCHI THE ROCK!” SeisyunComplex, approximately 5,500 visitors came to Tomin Hiroba, including tourists from Japan and overseas as well as families, despite the rain.

Visitors shared comments such as:

“Seeing ‘SeisyunComplex’ spread across the entire Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building was absolutely breathtaking. It felt like stepping right into the world of Kessoku Band. The moment the music and visuals came together gave me chills.” “We came as a family after hearing that a new work had been released, and we were amazed by the scale. The colorful, pop-inspired visuals changed one after another, and both children and adults were able to enjoy the show together. Through this new work, visitors were able to experience the world of BOCCHI THE ROCK! on an impressive scale that can only be achieved at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building.”

Overview

Title “BOCCHI THE ROCK!” SeisyunComplex

Highlights

A colorful and pop-inspired projection mapping work inspired by the theme song “SeisyunComplex”. Through vivid visuals and dynamic direction, this expresses the unique personalities and energy of the protagonist Hitori Gotoh and the three other band members, as well as the sparkling emotions they pour into their music. The stunning graphics and visuals expand the world of the anime BOCCHI THE ROCK!, illuminating the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building together with the music. Turning the anxieties and excitement of youth into “music,” the work races forward with vibrant energy. Enjoy a pop and energetic visual experience brought to life on the overwhelming scale only the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building can offer.

A colorful and pop-inspired projection mapping work inspired by the theme song “SeisyunComplex”. Through vivid visuals and dynamic direction, this expresses the unique personalities and energy of the protagonist Hitori Gotoh and the three other band members, as well as the sparkling emotions they pour into their music. The stunning graphics and visuals expand the world of the anime BOCCHI THE ROCK!, illuminating the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building together with the music. Turning the anxieties and excitement of youth into “music,” the work races forward with vibrant energy. Enjoy a pop and energetic visual experience brought to life on the overwhelming scale only the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building can offer. SHOWTIMES (June)

Weekdays: 7:30 p.m. / 8:30 p.m. / 9:30 p.m.

Weekends and Holidays: 7:30 p.m. / 9:30 p.m.

*Please check our website for screening times from July onward.

*Other programs will also be shown outside the screening times listed above.

About “BOCCHI THE ROCK!”

“BOCCHI THE ROCK!” is a popular four-panel manga by Aki Hamaji, currently serialized in Houbunsha’s Manga Time Kirara MAX.

Following the broadcast of its TV anime adaptation in autumn 2022, the series rapidly gained popularity, particularly among younger audiences.

The story follows Hitori Gotoh, an extremely shy and introverted girl, as she joins Kessoku Band and grows alongside its 3 unique members. Its relatable portrayal of youth, music, and personal growth has resonated with many fans.

The anime has received tremendous support both in Japan and overseas, winning a record-breaking 8 awards at the Anime Trending Awards 2022, including Anime of the Year, and taking first place in the Best TV/Streaming Anime category at the Newtype Anime Awards 2022–2023. Its music has also created a major sensation. The full album Kessoku Band by the in-story band Kessoku Band ranked No.1 on Oricon’s 2023 annual Digital Album Ranking by sales and also topped Billboard JAPAN’s annual Download Albums chart.

Overview of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building Projection Mapping: "TOKYO Night & Light"

Dates: Daily (except during severe weather)

Projection Surface: East side wall of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building No. 1

Viewing Area: Tokyo Metropolitan Government Plaza (2-8-1 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo)

Showtimes: 7:30 PM / 8:00 PM / 8:30 PM / 9:00 PM / 9:30 PM

(These times apply in July. For updated schedules, please visit the website.)

(These times apply in July. For updated schedules, please visit the website.) ︎Website: https://tokyoprojectionmappingproject.jp/en/

Organized by: Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Tokyo Projection Mapping Executive Committee

Additional Information: This project is committed to environmentally friendly practices, including the use of green energy. It has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records™ as “The Largest Permanent Projection Mapping Display on a Building”.

“TOKYO Night & Light” has been recognized with the Tripadvisor® Travelers’ Choice® Awards 2026, which honors the top 10% of attractions worldwide based on traveler reviews and ratings from among approximately 8 million listings on Tripadvisor, one of the world’s largest travel guidance platforms.

Through this recognition, “TOKYO Night & Light” has established itself as one of Tokyo’s leading tourist attractions.