Syngenta Group China Partners With McDonald’s and McCain for a More Sustainable Potato Supply Chain

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syngenta Group China today announced plans to partner with McDonald’s China and McCain China in building a more resilient and sustainable potato supply chain in China, so consumers can enjoy fries of the highest quality.

The three parties today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to transform local potato farming, supply and processing through scaling sustainable practices and smart technologies, at the 4th China International Supply Chain Expo.

Within the pilot framework, Syngenta Group China will explore a science-based potato planting approach that addresses soil health, customized crop stewardship, precision fertigation, integrated pest management, intelligent field monitoring and sustainable agricultural practices. The initiative draws on the company’s full suite of agronomic inputs, digital farming solutions, and its nationwide network of MAP (Modern Agriculture Platform) technical service centers.

“Agriculture today faces mounting pressure from yield and resource constraints, requiring a shift from volume expansion to resilience building,” said SU Fu, President of Syngenta Group China. “Syngenta aims to bring innovative technologies and modern farming services to potato farmers, safeguarding their incomes and reinforcing the entire value chain. It's an example of our commitment to bring breakthroughs for farmers in every field, to deliver higher yields with lower impact.”

“McDonald’s dedication to consistent taste and quality begins with potato cultivation right from the farm,” said Jim SHI, Chief Supply Chain Officer of McDonald’s China. “By leveraging Syngenta’s input expertise and sustainable solutions, we strive to bring premium fries to Chinese consumers sustainably and reliably.”

“McCain and McDonald’s have long partnered in China based on our shared value of quality and long-termism,” said LIU Linlin, Managing Director of McCain China. “This tripartite MOU marks our collective pledge to further advance the high-quality development for China’s potato sector -- sustainable agricultural technologies, shared gains for farmers and partners, plus digital traceability and quality insurance for fries.”

About Syngenta Group

Syngenta Group is one of the world’s biggest agricultural innovation companies, employing over 50,000 people in more than 90 countries. Syngenta Group is focused on developing technologies and farming practices that empower farmers, so they can make the transformation required to feed the world’s population while preserving our planet. Syngenta Group’s bold scientific discoveries deliver better benefits for farmers and society on a bigger scale than ever before. Guided by its Sustainability Goal, Syngenta Group supports farmers to grow healthier plants in healthier soil with a higher yield.

Syngenta Group, which is registered in Shanghai, China, and has its management headquarters in Switzerland, draws strength from its four business units: Syngenta Crop Protection, headquartered in Switzerland; Syngenta Seeds, headquartered in the United States; ADAMA®, headquartered in Israel; and Syngenta Group China.

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