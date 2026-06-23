Sonos Partners with Škoda to Bring Premium Sound to the All-New Peaq

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonos today announced a partnership with Škoda, serving as the audio partner for the brand’s new flagship electric vehicle, Škoda Peaq. As part of the collaboration, Sonos has architected the in-cabin listening experience from the ground up, shaping how music, voice, and entertainment are experienced throughout the vehicle.

“Sonos is built around the idea that sound should move effortlessly through the home. The car is an increasingly natural extension of that — a place where the quality of what people hear matters just as much,” said Sonos CEO Tom Conrad. “As listening flows beyond the front door, this partnership enables us to imagine how the Sonos system can too. We are excited to partner with Škoda to create a truly premium in-car listening experience for the Peaq.”

Available as part of the optional Relax Package, the Sonos premium sound experience was purpose-built for the Peaq — custom-tuned to bring the depth and clarity Sonos is known for into the cabin. Every component was engineered specifically for the vehicle, with sound shaped to reflect what the artist intended. The result is deep, controlled bass, a front-focused soundstage that pulls you into the music, and rich, balanced sound across every seat — all tied together by spatial audio that makes the cabin feel like a space designed for listening.

For more details about the all-new Škoda Peaq featuring the Sonos premium sound system, please visit Škoda storyboard press center.

About Sonos

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is a leading audio company dedicated to elevating life through sound. Sonos has built a connected system that brings together all the sounds people love, from music and movies to stories and conversations. Its portfolio of home theater speakers, components, plug-in and portable speakers, and headphones grows more powerful with every room and device added. Trusted by more than 17 million households in over 60 countries, Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com.