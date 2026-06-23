NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CookUnity, the chef-led meal delivery platform connecting award-winning chefs with eaters across North America, today announced a new partnership with the New York Yankees as the team’s Official Meal Delivery Partner. Together, they are introducing a first-of-its-kind premium dining experience at Yankee Stadium, bringing meals from some of New York City’s most celebrated chefs directly to fans attending games and events.

CookUnity Partners with the New York Yankees to Serve Meals from NYC’s Award-Winning Chefs at Yankee Stadium Share

At their core, both CookUnity and the New York Yankees represent the best of New York – institutions defined by excellence, cultural influence, and a deep connection to the city. This partnership brings those worlds together, combining one of the most iconic teams in sports with a platform that has become home to many of the city’s top culinary voices.

Rooted in Brooklyn, CookUnity will be highlighting 60 New York-based chefs who represent the city’s rich cultural fabric and diverse food scene. This includes James Beard Award-winning chef Marcus Samuelsson, Food Network star Esther Choi, and renowned chefs such as Akhtar Nawab, and John Delucie.

Later this spring, CookUnity will announce the chefs and dishes on the Yankee Stadium menu, which will be available in premium hospitality spaces, including the Ford Field MVP Club, the Delta SKY360° Suite and the Pepsi Lounge.

“Baseball brings people together, and so does great food,” said Head of Brand Marketing at CookUnity, Michael Baruch. “Partnering with the Yankees gives us the opportunity to serve fans something truly special: access to incredible meals from New York's top chefs inside one of the most legendary stadiums in sports. It’s a celebration of the city, its culture, and the chefs who make New York one of the greatest food destinations in the world.”

“The Yankees are excited to partner with CookUnity, which offers a quintessentially New York culinary portfolio, and we look forward to seeing the response of our fanbase both inside and outside of Yankee Stadium,” said Marty Greenspun, New York Yankees Senior Vice President of Strategic Ventures.

This partnership underscores how CookUnity is expanding its reach and subscription model, bringing gourmet meals directly to eaters beyond their homes. It also builds on the company’s growing presence across sports and high-performance communities, with partnerships including the New York Road Runners (NYRR), the official organizer of the TCS New York City Marathon, New York Golf Club (NYGC) in The Golf League (TGL), Miami FC, and Spartan’s Project 300 program.

About CookUnity

CookUnity is America’s first chef-to-you meal delivery platform. With a mission to empower chefs to nourish the world, CookUnity offers a solution that proves eating well can be convenient, affordable, and delicious. Its revolutionary model puts power directly in chefs’ hands, offering fully equipped kitchens, predictable revenue, and direct access to serving millions across the nation. Subscribers get access to 180+ award-winning chefs, a rotating weekly menu of 300+ dishes, and fresh, fully prepared meals delivered to their doorsteps in sustainable packaging.

Since 2016, the company has grown rapidly from a small kitchen in Brooklyn, New York, to eight kitchens across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit cookunity.com/yankees.

About the New York Yankees

Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees (www.yankees.com) and @yankees on social media) are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 World Series championships and 41 American League pennants. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City’s most-frequented tourist destinations and a Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award winner again in 2026. The venue is also home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football’s Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking “NY” logo, the Yankees are among the most recognizable brands in the world.