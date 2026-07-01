Shoko Co., Ltd. Began Commercial Production of Pharmaceutical Excipient “Viscomedi” at Its South Korean Plant

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shoko Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Kentaro Watanabe; hereinafter “Shoko”), a comprehensive commodity trading firm engaged in three business domains—chemicals, plastics, and metal & ceramics—is pleased to announce that, following the sales framework agreement announced in June 2025 with Hannong Chemicals Inc. (Anyang, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea; hereinafter “Hannong Chemicals”), the manufacturing plant for the new pharmaceutical excipient “Viscomedi” has been completed, and full-scale commercial production commenced in February 2026.

Hannong Chemicals has been developing a Partially Neutralized Polyacrylate product for pharmaceutical applications and has officially named it “Viscomedi.” The company has been advancing development with the aim of providing a new option for pharmaceutical applications. The main production facilities were completed in November last year, followed by equipment testing and regulatory compliance activities.

As of June 2026, Shoko and Hannong Chemicals are in the final stages of negotiations toward a definitive agreement based on the existing sales framework agreement. Upon conclusion of the agreement, Shoko plans to act as the global exclusive distributor for “Viscomedi”.

For inquiries regarding this product, please visit:

https://www.shoko.co.jp/en/business/chemicals/

Completion of Hannong Chemicals Manufacturing Plant and Start of Commercial Production

The manufacturing plant for “Viscomedi” constructed by Hannong Chemicals in South Korea has been completed and began operations in February 2026. The production process incorporates state-of-the-art filling equipment, enabling stable supply and ensuring high product quality.

About the Product Name “Viscomedi”

“Viscomedi” is a water-soluble polymer used as a base material for poultice patches and cooling sheets. It is a synthetic polymer derived from acrylic acid and features adhesive and thickening properties.

Demand for poultice patches is expected to increase, particularly in aging societies, while cooling sheets are expected to see growing demand as products for heatstroke prevention during summer and for fever care.

Following development stages including sample distribution of pilot products since last year, the product is now officially introduced under the name “Viscomedi.”

Comments from Representatives

Motoki Noguchi, Functional Chemicals Department, Chemicals Division, Shoko Co., Ltd.

“We are very pleased that the manufacturing plant for ‘Viscomedi’ has been completed and that full-scale production has begun. In pharmaceutical applications where high quality is essential, establishing a stable supply system is a significant step in ensuring customer confidence.

Negotiations for a global distribution agreement are also in their final stages, and we aim to quickly establish a system to offer ‘Viscomedi’ to pharmaceutical companies worldwide. Shoko will continue to support customers’ formulation development and production as a reliable partner through both quality and supply.”



Young-shin Kim, General Manager, Hannong Chemicals Inc.

“We are proud that the commercial plant for ‘Viscomedi’ has been completed as planned and that full-scale production began in February 2026. Hannong Chemicals has accumulated advanced manufacturing expertise over many years, and we have established a system capable of delivering world-class quality in the pharmaceutical sector.

This product offers reliable performance and stability as a successor to existing products. Through collaboration with Shoko, we plan to further expand supply in the global market. We will continue to enhance safety, quality control, and supply infrastructure to meet customer expectations worldwide. ”

Outlook

Shoko and Hannong Chemicals are currently in final negotiations to conclude a definitive agreement based on their sales framework agreement. Once concluded, Shoko plans to serve as the global exclusive distributor of “Viscomedi”.



February 2026: Start of commercial production

Spring 2026: Product launch

Around May 2026: Planned Drug Master File (DMF) registration in China (in progress)

For inquiries:

https://www.shoko.co.jp/en/business/chemicals/

More information:

https://www.shokokorea.co.kr/ja/viscomedi-ja/

About Shoko Co., Ltd.