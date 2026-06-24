U. S. Steel Invests Approximately $475 Million in State-of-the-Art Quench & Tempering Line at Fairfield Tubular Operations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, U. S. Steel’s Board of Directors approved full funding for the approximately $475 million installation of a state-of-the-art Quench & Tempering (Q&T) Line at their Fairfield Tubular Operations. This significant investment will add internal capacity for heat-treated product to support demand growth from both existing customers and new customer relationships. The Q&T line, expected to reach full production by Q2 2029, supports U. S. Steel Tubular Products’ growth strategy and reinforces its position as a leading supplier in the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market.

“This investment marks a significant milestone in our commitment to American manufacturing excellence,” said David B. Burritt, President and CEO of U. S. Steel. “By adding internal capacity for heated-treated product, we strengthen our supply chain, improve product quality, and continue to foster a safe, advanced workplace for our employees. This aligns perfectly with our vision to forge the next century of American steel.”

Tubular Products’ overall facilities will undergo significant improvements, including enhanced employee areas and the addition of a cutting-edge training center utilizing virtual reality technology to deliver operational training. This innovative approach underscores the company’s dedication to workforce development and enhances safety for all on the plant floor.

Jon Barganier, President & CEO, Manufacture Alabama, added: “Manufacturing is a cornerstone of Alabama’s economy, creating jobs, driving investment, and strengthening communities across our state. U. S. Steel’s investment in a new Quench & Temper Line at Fairfield Tubular reflects a strong commitment to Alabama’s workforce and manufacturing future. By expanding production of higher-value steel products, this project will strengthen American manufacturing, support economic growth, and reinforce Alabama’s position as a leader in advanced industrial innovation."

Scott Dorn, Senior Vice President, Tubular Solutions, emphasized the operational benefits: “Our new Quench & Temper line removes a critical production bottleneck, expands capacity, and enables us to meet growing demand with superior, American-made tubular products. The integrated technology also improves traceability from casting through finishing, delivering added value to our customers. This project is a true game changer for U. S. Steel Tubular Products and opens up new opportunities for our hardworking employees."

U. S. Steel’s investment in Fairfield is a key element of broader Tubular expansion plans designed to capitalize on demand growth in key U.S. opportunity basins, such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, Haynesville, and Appalachia. These enhancements also help to strengthen the Birmingham community, reflecting U. S. Steel’s longstanding commitment to employment and economic contribution in the region and across the state.

About U. S. Steel

Founded in 1901, U. S. Steel delivers profitable and sustainable steel solutions. Propelled by its talented employees and an unwavering focus on safety, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products. Steel production begins with our competitively advantaged iron ore production capabilities which fuel our integrated steelmaking facilities and investments in electric arc furnaces. U. S. Steel is at the forefront of creating steels that are stronger, lighter, and better for the environment. This includes our proprietary XG3® advanced high-strength steel, verdeX® steel produced with 70-80% lower CO2 emissions with a recycled content of up to 90%, and ultra-thin lightweight InduX™ steel for electric vehicles, generators, and transformers. U. S. Steel maintains operations across the United States and in Central Europe and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com and follow U. S. Steel on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X.