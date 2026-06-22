Barings Provides Financing to Back CIVC Partners’ Investment in Nationwide Legal Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barings, one of the world’s leading alternative investment managers, announced today that it served as administrative agent of senior secured credit facilities to support CIVC Partners’ (“CIVC”) acquisition of Nationwide Legal Services (“Nationwide” or “the Company”).

Nationwide Legal is a provider of end-to-end services that streamline litigation workflows.

“Barings is excited to partner with CIVC through the acquisition of Nationwide Legal, and we look forward to continuing to support CIVC with financing solutions across future acquisitions,” said Jeff Rabaut, Managing Director in Barings’ North America Direct Lending Group.

“We appreciate Barings’ partnership and ability to move quickly and speak with conviction throughout this process,” said Doug Potters, Partner at CIVC. “Barings’ experience within the legal services landscape allowed for a seamless execution.”

About Barings

Barings is a $481 billion* global alternative asset manager that partners with institutional, insurance, and wealth clients, and supports leading businesses with flexible financing solutions. The firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual with a minority investment from MS&AD, seeks to deliver excess returns by leveraging its global scale and capabilities across credit, real assets and capital solutions.

*As of March 31, 2026

About Nationwide Legal Services

Founded in 2007, Nationwide is a premier provider of critical litigation support services to law firms, with a focus on service of process, court filing, subpoena services, and court reporting. Over the past 19 years, the Company has established a reputation for excellence through its highly differentiated value proposition and nationwide reach and is one of the fastest growing businesses in its sector. For additional information, visit www.nationwidelegal.com.

About CIVC Partners

CIVC Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm investing in high-growth middle market companies in business services sectors. Since 1989, CIVC has invested almost $3.0 billion in 90 platforms, in partnership with founders and executives. CIVC Partners currently invests from CIVC Partners Fund VII. More information on CIVC Partners and its portfolio companies can be found at www.civc.com.