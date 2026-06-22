Cole Palmer Partners With Gopuff to Launch COLE’D, a New Line of Premium Ice, Including the World’s First Electrolyte Ice

LONDON & PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Known for his composure under pressure and a habit of doing the unexpected, Cole Palmer today announced a multiyear strategic partnership with Gopuff, the leader in instant commerce, to develop new products, custom content and unique customer experiences. The partnership kicks off with “COLE’D,” a new line of premium ice products designed to elevate everyday moments, launching exclusively on Gopuff.

Cole Palmer and Gopuff today announced the launch of “COLE’D,” a new line of premium ice products designed to elevate everyday moments, available exclusively on Gopuff. Share

While football remains at the center of Palmer’s world, COLE’D has been quietly taking shape during the small pockets of time away from the pitch. This summer has provided a rare opportunity for Palmer to reset, recharge and dedicate time to a project that has been developing behind the scenes, reflecting his growing interest in creativity, business and connecting with fans beyond matchday.

Known for his authenticity, cool attitude and calm confidence, Palmer has become one of football’s most recognizable young personalities. While partnerships with some of the world’s biggest brands have cemented his cultural appeal off the pitch, COLE’D represents something different: a product born from a genuine connection between player and supporters.

What started as a fan-created nickname celebrating Palmer’s composure on the pitch became the iconic “Cold Palmer” identity embraced by supporters around the world. The celebration became a movement. Now, that movement has inspired COLE’D, transforming a moment created by fans into something they can enjoy themselves.

COLE’D marks the first time Palmer has taken a hands-on role in developing a product from the ground up, helping shape everything from the concept and creative direction to packaging and content.

“Gopuff was already part of the routine, so when they came to me with the idea, it just made sense. What started as a bit of fun turned into something proper. I’ve been involved in everything – the product, the packaging, the content – and that’s what interested me. The fans started the whole ‘Cold Palmer’ thing in the first place, so it’s nice to turn that into something everyone can be part of,” said Palmer.

The partnership combines Palmer’s signature “cold” celebration and his reputation for maintaining his cool under pressure with a product category used every day by millions of people. While ice is a household essential used by millions of customers every day, the category has seen limited innovation—creating an opportunity for Palmer and Gopuff to reinvent an everyday product through first-of-their-kind experiences and category-defining innovation.

Available exclusively on Gopuff in both the U.S. and U.K., every item in the COLE’D collection is made with filtered, purified water:

COLE’D Pebble Ice with Electrolytes (5 lb bag for $4.99): An electrolyte-enhanced product designed with active lifestyles in mind, engineered for rapid cooling and a refreshing recovery experience. Crafted from purified water and enhanced with natural electrolytes, this perfectly soft and chewable nugget ice innovation features a clean structure and smooth edges for a colder, cleaner chill.

COLE’D Premium Craft Ice Spheres (4-pack for $5.99): Large, spherical ice cubes precision-cut to mimic a football. Perfect for elevated beverages and watch parties, COLE’D Premium Craft Ice Spheres are frozen slowly for crystal clarity and engineered to stay colder longer.

COLE’D Traditional Ice Cubes (5 lb bag for $3.49): Crafted from purified water, COLE’D Traditional Ice delivers a cleaner taste and sharper edges to upgrade everyday occasions.

“Gopuff has become the platform where the world’s best athletes and creators come to do things differently, turning bold ideas into products our customers love,” said Yakir Gola, co-CEO and co-founder of Gopuff.“With Cole’d, we’re reimagining one of the most essential everyday items through innovation, introducing the world’s first electrolyte ice. By partnering with one of the best footballers in the world, Cole Palmer, we’re continuing to bring first-of-their-kind products directly to our customers.”

For Palmer, the venture reflects a broader belief that interests away from football can complement elite performance rather than distract from it.

The COLE’D Premium Ice line follows the successful launch of Good Nut and GOAT Gummies with Tom Brady, further establishing Gopuff as a leader in partnering with the world’s best athletes and creators to develop talent-led brands and first-of-their-kind products customers love.

As the football world comes together around the biggest tournament in the game this summer, Palmer’s priorities remain unchanged: continue improving, continue competing and continue finding ways to surprise people.

In many ways, COLE’D reflects the qualities that have defined his rise so far: confidence, authenticity and a willingness to do the unexpected.

COLE’D Premium Ice will be available exclusively on the Gopuff app in the U.S. and U.K. starting today.

About Gopuff

Gopuff, the leader in instant commerce, offers more than 5,000 products delivered in as fast as 15 minutes. Founded in 2013 by Yakir Gola and Rafael Ilishayev, the company operates its own micro-fulfillment centers, leveraging proprietary technology and a hyper-local logistics network to offer speed, reliability, and affordability to millions of customers across the U.S. and U.K.

To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, X or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.