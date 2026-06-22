Metro Development Group and Tampa Bay Rays Launch “Home Sweet Home Run” Sweepstakes

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metro Development Group is giving Tampa Bay residents a chance to step up to the plate with the launch of its new Home Sweet Home Run Sweepstakes, a summer promotion that combines the excitement of Rays baseball with the opportunity to explore some of the region’s most sought-after lifestyle communities.

Beginning today, visitors can tour model homes at six Metro communities across the Tampa Bay area and earn chances to win exclusive Tampa Bay Rays prizes, including the opportunity to throw out a ceremonial first pitch at a Rays game.

Participants will collect limited-edition Home Sweet Home Run baseball cards featuring unique entry codes that can be redeemed online for sweepstakes entries and prizes.

The grand prize winner and three guests will receive the Ultimate VIP Rays Experience at the Tampa Bay Rays August 19 game against the Toronto Blue Jays, including exclusive batting practice access, four DEX Home Plate Club tickets with complimentary food and beverages, four custom Rays jerseys and the unforgettable opportunity to throw out the game’s ceremonial first pitch.

“Baseball has a unique way of bringing people together, and that spirit of connection is at the heart of our communities,” said Lisa Gibbings, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Metro Development Group. “This sweepstakes gives people a fun way to experience both - exploring our communities while creating memorable moments with one of Tampa Bay’s most beloved teams.”

Additional prizes include:

Two premium DEX Home Plate Club tickets to a 2026 Rays home game.

A prize package featuring a $200 Metro Lagoons gift card.

Officially licensed autographed Rays memorabilia.

Participants can earn entries by touring model homes at Angeline, Curiosity Creek, Mirada, Sandal Key, Seaire and Southshore Bay. Each model home visited earns a limited-edition Home Sweet Home Run baseball card. Participants can then scan the QR code on their baseball card and enter their unique card number in the sweepstakes form to complete the registration process. The more model homes visited, the more chances participants have to win.

The promotion will also feature rare Gold Home Run Cards, available through participating builders, that provide bonus entries for participants.

Known for creating award-winning master-planned communities centered around recreation, connectivity and active lifestyles, Metro Development Group continues to redefine community living throughout the Tampa Bay region. The Home Sweet Home Run Sweepstakes offers prospective homebuyers a unique opportunity to discover Metro communities while celebrating their hometown baseball team.

The promotion is part of Metro Development Group’s multi-year partnership with the Tampa Bay Rays and Tampa Bay Rowdies. Metro is expected to launch a second sweepstakes geared around Tampa Bay Rowdies prizing in the coming weeks. As a Proud Partner of both organizations through 2028, Metro connects with fans through game-day activations, digital experiences and community engagement initiatives across the region.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Metro Development Group on a promotion that celebrates our community and baseball,” said Tampa Bay Rays Chief Executive Officer Ken Babby. “Metro shares in our commitment to creating memorable experiences for Tampa Bay residents, and we’re proud to collaborate on an opportunity that connects fans with both.”

Metro Development Group's partnership with the Tampa Bay Rays is rooted in a shared commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through this collaboration, Metro aims to drive awareness of its communities, generate leads for its builder partners, and showcase the exceptional lifestyle that comes with living in a Metro community. By joining forces with both the Rays and the Rowdies, Metro enjoys year-round visibility across stadium, broadcast, and digital platforms, while creating memorable fan experiences, dynamic community activations, and special promotions that bring sports fans closer to the places Metro calls home throughout Tampa Bay.

For more information about Metro Development Group and its communities throughout the Tampa Bay region, visit MetroDevelopmentGroup.com.

About METRO Development Group

Founded in 2003, Tampa-based Metro Development Group has been redefining Florida living and master-planned communities for more than 20 years. As Florida's largest privately held residential developer, Metro focuses on managing all aspects of land development by working with investors, landowners and award-winning builders. Metro has set a gold-standard of inland coastal living through innovative technologies, iconic entryways and world-class amenities, including its signature MetroLagoon. In 2025, two of Metro's Pasco County communities - Mirada and Angeline - were ranked among the 30-top-selling master-planned communities in the country by real estate consulting firms RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. For more information, visit MetroDevelopmentGroup.com.

About Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays mission is to energize the community through the magic of Rays baseball. The organization is committed to building a strong community bond through meaningful interactions and charitable donations and has proudly represented Major League Baseball since 1998.

About Tampa Bay Rowdies

The Tampa Bay Rowdies are a professional soccer club, competing as a member of the USL Championship since 2017. The Rowdies first took the field in 1975 as Tampa Bay’s first professional sports team. Carrying on the legacy of the club’s original era, the modern Rowdies were reborn in 2010 and quickly established themselves as one of the country’s premier soccer clubs. The Rowdies are committed to energizing the community through the magic of Rowdies soccer and making an impact throughout the region with purposeful engagement off the field. More information on The Rowdies can be found at www.rowdiessoccer.com.