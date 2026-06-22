Meet us at the Mall: JCPenney and Aéropostale Are Making Summer Shopping Rewarding
Meet us at the Mall: JCPenney and Aéropostale Are Making Summer Shopping Rewarding
From the group chat to the checkout: Take your own “mall crawl” and earn rewards at both brands all summer
PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The mall is officially your summer destination, and now every stop on your style journey just got more rewarding thanks to JCPenney and Aéropostale. For the first time ever, Aéropostale has launched a loyalty rewards program, and the two iconic mall staples are connecting their programs so every dollar you spend at either store – online, in the apps, or in store – earns you real money to spend at both. Plus, complete new challenges rolling out all summer and earn a $5 CashPass each time. Ready? Your mall crawl starts now.
For the first time ever, Aéropostale has launched a loyalty rewards program, and along with JCPenney, every dollar you spend at either store – online, in the apps, or in store – earns you real money to spend at both.Share
Sign up for Rewards Access at www.aeropostale.com or www.jcpenney.com today and grab your first reward: a $10 CashPass from JCPenney or $5 from Aéropostale. Then, enjoy earning a $10 CashPass for every 200 points earned. By connecting JCPenney and Aéropostale, fashion for the entire family is now more accessible and affordable than ever before.
Stop one: JCPenney
Start your mall crawl at JCPenney – yes, JCPenney – where its Access to fashion, made famous from the “Other Paris Runway,” now features summer’s most stylishly affordable lineup for the whole family.
Here’s the checklist:
- Beat the back-to-school craze: Stock up on athlete-favorite fashion from JCPenney's Inside Lane, fresh kicks from Nike, PUMA, and Reebok, trending activewear from adidas, plus backpacks and dorm must-haves, including the Aéropostale College Living Collection.
- Seasonal Style Refresh: Shop summer staples for any occasion from St. John's Bay, Liz Claiborne, a.n.a, belle vie and more, including trending styles like denim vests, matching sets and summer maxis.
- MUST NOT MISS: JCPenney Beauty Haul. JCPenney has became the low-key spot for TikTok-famed beauty brands—think NYX Lip Drips, Supergoop Sunscreen, Philosophy Mist. Your glow-up is one receipt away.
- Bonus Moves: Earn rewards shopping everything from desirable jewelry to home essentials, getting your hair done at the salon, or even booking a Portrait Studio shoot.
What other retailer allows you to get your hair done, glow-up makeover, and picture-perfect new headshot all-in-one stop?
Stop Two: Aéropostale
From your FYP to your closet, Aero is where the trends you’ve been seeing actually show up IRL. Find Access to on-trend denim, fleece and fashion for girls and guys that work with everything you already have in rotation.
- Summer Fit Check: Whatever your summer style needs, Aéropostale delivers–think your crocheted babydoll top, micro shorts, boxy shirts, or graphic tees.
- Y2K Energy: Shop different categories (mini skorts, scalloped cardigans, super low-rise baggys, piqué polos) and earn a $5 CashPass. Your closet from 2003 just called back.
- Fandom Frenzy: Discover exclusive soccer gear no matter which team you’re repping, like the México El Tricolor Pullover Hoodie, US Soccer Halter Top, FC Barcelona Floral Full-Zip Hoodie, and Argentina Messi 10 Pullover Hoodie —earn points on every dollar you spend on sporty styles across any category.
- Don’t Skip Denim: Build your jeans capsule and unlock a $5 CashPass when you buy four pairs of denim, including the latest styles like ultra wide leg, baggy, low-rise baggy flare, and utility, now through October.
It sounds easy enough...because it is. You hit JCPenney for great value on fashion for the whole family plus beauty and home essentials, then swing by Aéropostale for access to all the trends and all the value. Normal mall day, right?
Except now, you actually saved bigger thanks to the power of the Catalyst Brands portfolio, because every dollar you spent at JCPenney earned you points to use on that trip to Aéropostale. You got everything your family needed and earned real dollars back on the entire trip.
"This isn't just another loyalty program. It's a promise to provide real value at a moment when families need it most. A promise that JCPenney has delivered for nearly 125 years," said Marisa Thalberg, EVP & Chief Customer & Marketing Officer at Catalyst Brands. "By connecting these two brands, we've created a single ecosystem where shoppers can maximize their dollars. Whether you’re shopping for the latest styles at Aéropostale or grabbing great fashion and beauty favorites at JCPenney, you’ll earn rewards on the entire experience. It's the kind of convenience and value that makes Catalyst Brands work."
Level-Up on Savings
It’s simple: You shop, you earn, you get real dollars back.
Once you join Rewards Access, you'll enter a spend-based tier system that rewards loyalty and frequency.
Already a JCPenney Credit Card holder? You'll start at an elevated tier and earn rewards faster. The more you shop, the faster you earn. Advance through the tiers to earn points faster, unlock more challenges, enjoy free shipping, access member-only seasonal deals, and more. Reach VIP level as a JCPenney credit cardholder and you’ll even get your choice of a free session at JCPenney Portraits by Lifetouch or an Olaplex Liquid Gold Blowout at JCPenney Salons.
The best part? Your CashPass rewards work at both JCPenney and Aéropostale. Earn at one, spend at the other. Real dollars. Real flexibility.
Plan Your Mall Crawl
Ready to accept the challenge and plan your mall crawl? Start by signing up for Rewards Access at www.aeropostale.com or www.jcpenney.com. Bring your family. Bring your checklist. Bring your appetite for smart shopping. JCPenney and Aéropostale are ready when you are. The mall is back. Your rewards are waiting. Let's make this trip count.
About JCPenney
JCPenney, part of Catalyst Brands, is the shopping destination for America’s diverse, working families. With inclusivity at its core, the Company’s product assortment meets customers’ everyday needs and helps them commemorate every special occasion with style, quality and value. JCPenney offers a broad portfolio of fashion, apparel, home, beauty and jewelry from national and private brands and provides personal services including salon, portrait and optical. The Company and its 50,000 associates worldwide serve customers where, when and how they want to shop – from jcp.com to more than 650 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
In 2022, JCPenney celebrated 120 years as an iconic American brand by continuing its legacy of connecting with customers through shopping and community engagement. Please visit JCPenney’s Newsroom to learn more and follow JCPenney on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
About Aéropostale
Since 1987, Aéropostale is the specialty retailer for casual apparel and accessories, offering on-trend denim and fashion essentials at compelling values for younger generations. Through great clothes and greater vibes, Aero's here for all the firsts that turn into forever memories—and for whatever's next. With over 1,000 locations worldwide, Aéropostale currently operates stores in key territories around the world, including the United States, Mexico, Latin America, South America and the Middle East. Follow @aeropostale on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.
Contacts
Media Contact:
Catalyst Brands Media
news-sm@catalystbrands.com