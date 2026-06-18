Smart Meter Joins athenahealth’s Marketplace Program to Enable Seamless Flow of Cellular Remote Patient Monitoring Data

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Smart Meter, a provider of cellular RPM solutions, announces an agreement with athenahealth, Inc. through the company’s award-winning athenahealth® Marketplace program. Now available to athenahealth’s growing network of healthcare providers, integrated data collected by Smart Meter’s cellular RPM devices enables athenahealth patients’ vitals to flow seamlessly into their chart, ensuring parity between platforms and cutting down on administrative workload and potential charting errors. The athenahealth Marketplace empowers athenahealth customers to easily discover and implement solutions that meet their unique needs, fostering a more efficient and patient-centered approach to care.

Smart Meter’s FDA-cleared, cellular-connected devices transmit patient vitals in real time through its secure Private Data Network, ensuring secure, reliable data capture without requiring Wi-Fi, apps, hubs, gateways or patient interaction. By delivering accurate, timely insights directly within athenahealth’s platform, this integration empowers providers to more efficiently monitor patients, improve engagement and adherence, and support reimbursement requirements, ultimately enhancing both clinical outcomes and operational performance.

“This integration with athenahealth represents a significant step forward in making remote patient monitoring more accessible, efficient, and impactful for providers,” said Casey Pittock, CEO of Smart Meter. “By embedding our cellular-enabled RPM data directly into the athenahealth workflow, we’re eliminating friction for both clinicians and patients—enabling real-time insights, improving adherence, and ultimately helping providers deliver better care while maximizing reimbursement opportunities.”

As a new Marketplace partner, Smart Meter joins an expansive, open ecosystem that enables integration with third-party applications, services, and systems to make innovative solutions available to more than 160,000 providers on the athenaOne network. The Marketplace allows athenaOne customers the ability to access and efficiently integrate with solutions that augment the functionality of the athenaOne platform, helping providers and administrators eliminate friction for patients while working to improve practice outcomes and financial performance.

To learn more about Smart Meters’ new integrated application on the Marketplace, please visit Smart Meter’s product listing page.

About Smart Meter

Since 2016, customers have hired Smart Meter to help solve one of healthcare’s most critical challenges: remotely capturing and delivering accurate patient vitals securely and reliably every time. Today, Smart Meter is the number one trusted supplier of cellular-enabled remote patient monitoring solutions, delivering reliable, real-time patient data to healthcare providers, payers, and technology partners. With millions of vitals transmitted via its exclusive private data network for RPM built in collaboration with AT&T, Smart Meter empowers organizations to securely improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and optimize reimbursement. For more information, visit SmartMeterRPM.com.

About the athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, one of the largest healthcare app stores, offers customers a diverse range of integrated solutions and innovative applications designed to enhance the athenaOne experience. Nearly 75% of athenahealth customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has over 500 solutions across more than 60 medical specialties and capabilities that are integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth’s all-in-one solution that improves clinical effectiveness, patient experience, and financial performance. Learn more about our comprehensive Marketplace program at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program.