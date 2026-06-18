U.S. Army Awards Rune Technologies with $99M Army Contract for AI-Powered Predictive Logistics Platform

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rune Technologies, which builds AI-enabled predictive software for military logistics in contested environments, today announced a five-year, $99 million Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with the U.S. Army. The contract establishes an enterprise acquisition vehicle that enables U.S. Army organizations, other Department of War components, and joint force partners, to rapidly procure Rune's TyrOS platform and associated services through streamlined task orders.

The contract creates a centralized pathway for Department of War organizations to acquire modern commercial software capabilities that improve operational readiness, logistics, autonomy, command and control, resource visibility, and decision-making across contested and distributed environments. Established by the Army and available for broader DoW use, the vehicle enables Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen, Guardians, Commanders, Sustainers, acquisition professionals, and contracting teams to rapidly access and field proven software solutions at the speed of operations.

Under the IDIQ structure, authorized Department of War organizations can procure TyrOS and associated services through task orders issued against the contract throughout the five-year period of performance. Each order provides a streamlined path to procure and field TyrOS without initiating a separate and new competitive contracting action, reducing acquisition timelines from months to days. The vehicle is designed to scale alongside operational demand, enabling the rapid expansion of software capabilities across the Joint Force.

As near-peer adversaries develop the ability to disrupt supply lines and communications, commanders need systems that can track assets, anticipate shortfalls, and recommend courses of action even when connectivity fails. TyrOS’s edge-first architecture puts intelligence at the tactical level, where decisions are made.

"Logistics is the distribution layer of military power, and it has to move at the speed of the fight," said David Tuttle, Co-Founder and CEO of Rune Technologies. “This contract gives sustainment teams across the Army and joint force a single, repeatable way to deploy TyrOS and other Rune capabilities into their units, while reducing acquisition friction and accelerating capability delivery to the tactical edge.”

The award builds on a year of accelerating adoption for Rune across the Joint Force. The company recently launched Saga, their Agentic Logistician, an AI agent built on TyrOS that condenses days of logistics planning into seconds, and their Autonomy Development Kit to accelerate the distribution, scheduling and tasking of autonomous systems as part of a sustainment orchestration layer.

Rune has deployed TyrOS across Army and Marine Corps operational formations, including the 25th Infantry Division, 4th Infantry Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, and the U.S. Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory. The company currently supports both Army NGC2 modernization efforts and Marine Corps Project Dynamis experimentation, bringing AI-enabled sustainment and mission command capabilities to emerging Joint Force concepts.

To learn more about TyrOS and Rune Technologies, visit runetech.co.

About Rune Technologies:

Rune Technologies is revolutionizing military logistics through AI-enabled predictive software that operates in contested environments where communications are denied or degraded. Rune's TyrOS platform transforms manual logistics processes into intelligent supply webs that anticipate needs, optimize resources, and enable distributed operations at machine speed, even when supply lines are targeted by near-peer adversaries. Founded by veterans with deep operational experience and Silicon Valley engineering talent, Rune is ensuring military effectiveness through precise execution of critical logistics operations. For more information, visit runetech.co.