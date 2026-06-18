Aria Systems and ServiceNow Replace Decades of Complexity by Launching the World’s First Agentic BSS for Telecoms

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aria Systems, the leader in AI-powered billing automation, and ServiceNow, the AI control tower for business reinvention, today announce the launch of the world's first agentic Business Support System (BSS) solution for communication services providers (CSPs).

The joint solution combines the ServiceNow AI Platform, including its CRM solution and workflow automation capabilities, with Aria’s real-time agentic billing and monetization technologies to help telecom providers replace fragmented legacy systems with a unified execution platform built for the AI era.

As CSPs face growing pressure from AI-driven service models, rising operational costs, disjointed business processes, and increasing customer expectations, many continue to operate across dozens of inflexible legacy systems that are not in sync with one another. The combined ServiceNow and Aria solution addresses these challenges by enabling providers to automate operations, streamline service delivery, and modernize monetization on a unified end-to-end cloud-native platform.

Already proven with joint major telecommunications customers across Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America, the solution supports both traditional telecom services and next-generation digital business models across both B2C and B2B lines of business, including AI-driven services, Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), wholesale fiber and digital marketplaces. The platform introduces an agentic-first operating model designed for real-time automation, autonomous workflows, and closed-loop task execution to drive impactful business outcomes and reduced customer friction.

ServiceNow CRM, spanning sales, service, fulfillment and network with AI orchestration combines natively with Aria Billing Cloud, allowing commercial intelligence to become embedded directly into customer care, operational workflows, and AI-driven processes. Aria’s newest offer, Aria Allegro™ ACE (Adaptive Charging Engine), provides a 3GPP-compliant Online Charging System (OCS) and Converged Charging System (CCS) to support real-time authorization and accounting for any industry service.

“Traditional BSS stacks were built requiring onerous manual operations and resulting actions,” said Tom Dibble, President & CEO, Aria Systems. “Our partnership and solution with ServiceNow is built for agentic autonomous operations, unifying CRM, service management, fulfillment, and monetization into a real-time lead-to-loyalty execution platform proven for agentic AI and next-generation telecom business models.”

The platform is designed to reduce cost-to-serve by up to 70% through AI-native automation, while enabling commercial teams to quickly launch new products and pricing models without relying on change requests or lengthy development cycles. Built cloud-native from the ground up, the solution can be rapidly deployed in months and targets to reduce total cost of ownership by more than 50% compared with legacy operational environments.

“Telcos have been patching together BSS point solutions for decades, and the seams are showing,” said Romit Ghose, VP & GM, Technology, Media & Telco Industry Products, ServiceNow. “Legacy BSS is the number one blocker of agentic AI deployment for CSPs. Our partnership changes that. Together we’re delivering the full agentic BSS lifecycle across sales, service and fulfillment on a single cloud-native platform that is built for what operators need to deliver today and designed for the next era of growth.”

The solution will be showcased at TM Forum’s DTW Ignite 2026. Executive briefings and product demonstrations are available by appointment. To book a session, click here.

The ServiceNow Partner Program rewards partners for their broad expertise and experience to drive opportunities, reach new markets, and deliver transformative outcomes for joint customers across the enterprise. As a Build partner, Aria Systems develops and distributes applications on the ServiceNow AI Platform, enabling enterprises to unify billing, monetization, and operational workflows within a single AI-native environment.

About Aria Systems

Aria Systems is the leading cloud-native agentic billing platform built for enterprises with complex monetization needs. Recognized by top research firms, Aria helps businesses launch new offerings faster, adapt pricing on the fly, protect revenue at scale, and turn every customer interaction into a better experience. With Aria Billing Cloud, which incorporates agentic AI to help enterprises scale productivity, and Aria Allegro™, a next generation intelligent usage monetization engine, companies like AT&T, Comcast, Liberty Latin America, Telstra, and Experian trust Aria to power the full complexity of their commercial operations. Learn more at www.ariasystems.com.

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