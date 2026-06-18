Tide Free & Gentle Launches First Annual “Safe for Stuffies” Campaign for Worry-Free Washing of Beloved Stuffed Animals

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of Tide Free & Gentle’s ongoing commitment to fabric care and sensitive skin, the brand today announced the launch of its first annual “Safe for Stuffies” campaign, an initiative designed to help families care for the items that carry the most comfort, memories, and emotional meaning, so washing them doesn’t have to feel like a risk.

What is the “Safe for Stuffies” Campaign?

In its inaugural year, “Safe for Stuffies” includes a citywide donation drive inviting those in the tri-state area to donate gently loved stuffed animals at designated drop-off locations to be professionally washed with Tide Free & Gentle, and redistributed to families experiencing housing insecurity, crisis, and transition. The campaign is created in partnership with award-winning series Recess Therapy, known for its candid conversations with kids on the playground, and benefits families served by Brooklyn-based non-profit, Expecting Relief.

The campaign will run from today, June 18, through June 25, 2026. Each donation box includes a QR code that participants can scan on-site to receive a $3 coupon for Tide Free & Gentle. QR codes are available only at physical drop-off locations. Campaign locations and instructions will be shared via Tide’s official social channels.

“At Recess Therapy, we spend a lot of time listening to kids, and one thing that's always clear is how much comfort, security, and meaning they attach to the things they love, especially their stuffed animals,” said Julian Shapiro-Barnum, host of Recess Therapy. “Tide’s Safe for Stuffies' takes something simple, caring for a beloved toy, and turns it into an opportunity to bring that same comfort to children facing difficult circumstances. That's the kind of positive impact we're proud for Recess Therapy to help champion.”

Additional Community Impact

In addition to the stuffed animal collection and redistribution effort, Tide will donate thousands of Tide Free & Gentle detergent bottles to Expecting Relief to help provide families with access to sensitive-skin laundry care products for everyday use.

Why do Families Hesitate to Wash Stuffed Animals?

Because stuffed animals are so well-loved and handled constantly, people worry that washing them can change what makes them special.

“We know the delicate items people love most are often the ones they worry most about washing,” said Kimberly Romine, Fabric Care Scientist at Tide. “Tide Free & Gentle has always been designed to deliver a gentle, effective clean, and now we’ve enhanced it with an improved formula. Through ‘Safe for Stuffies,’ we are demonstrating how the formula performs beyond lab testing by safely cleaning every donated item and showing families they can trust it with what they love most.”

What is Tide Free & Gentle?

Tide Free & Gentle is a dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic laundry detergent made without dyes or perfumes, designed for sensitive skin and everyday care. It delivers an effective clean while remaining gentle enough for the fabrics and items people value most.

What’s New and Improved About Tide Free & Gentle

The upgraded Tide Free & Gentle formula delivers a “free you can see” with a new translucent formula while still providing the superior clean only Tide can. The new formula features an advanced polymer designed to release soil more effectively from synthetic fabrics, helping achieve whiter whites, brighter colors, and enhanced cleaning power. In addition, Tide has worked closely with suppliers to refine and purify raw materials, resulting in a clearer liquid formula.

Key Benefits of Tide Free & Gentle

Science-backed, hypoallergenic approach with only cleaning-essential ingredients

Lab-tested performance and widely trusted by consumers

Designed for both everyday laundry and meaningful, delicate items

How Can You Safely Wash Stuffed Animals at Home?

Follow care label instructions and use Tide Free & Gentle, a gentle, hypoallergenic detergent designed for sensitive skin and delicate items.

Learn More

Visit www.tide.com to learn more about Tide products. Follow TideLaundry on TikTok and Instagram for campaign updates, cleaning tips, and product insights.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.