James Campbell Company Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Multifamily Property, The Element, in West O‘ahu

KAPOLEI, Hawai‘i--(BUSINESS WIRE)--James Campbell Company LLC announced today it has completed the purchase of The Element, a Class A, garden-style 318-unit apartment community located in West O‘ahu, one of the fastest-growing regions in Hawai‘i. The Element marks the company’s first multifamily acquisition, and further diversifies and strengthens the company’s portfolio, which spans properties in 11 states and 14 markets.

“We are proud to acquire a best-in-class multifamily property near our headquarters in Kapolei – the heart of where our company got its start – and support the housing needs of West Oʻahu residents." Share

“We are proud to acquire a best-in-class multifamily property near our headquarters in Kapolei – the heart of where our company got its start – and support the housing needs of West Oʻahu residents,” said Kevin Penn, president and chief executive officer of James Campbell Company. “The Element is an exceptional residential community, and we are excited to bring the ownership of this top-tier property back into local hands as we intend to be long-term stewards of this residential community.”

Located in ʻEwa Beach, The Element is a half-mile from the University of Hawaiʻi – West O‘ahu campus and 500 feet from the Skyline Keoneʻae (UH West Oʻahu) rail station, which offers direct access to major employers including Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, with future service planned to Downtown Honolulu in 2031. The property is within the Ho‘opili master-planned community – one of Oʻahu’s largest new residential developments – and benefits from close proximity to retail, dining, entertainment, and parks.

Built in 2020, The Element offers a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes. The community delivers an elevated living experience through comprehensive amenities, including a resort-style saltwater pool with cabanas, indoor-outdoor clubhouse, modern co-working facilities, shared outdoor kitchens and BBQ areas, a coffee shop, and a two-story, state-of-the-art fitness center.

Of the 318 rental units, 20% are reserved for people who earn no more than 80% of the area median income, preserving affordable housing in West O‘ahu.

The Element will continue to be professionally managed by Greystar, a global leader in rental housing, investment management, development, and property management, providing continuity through its institutional knowledge and operational expertise. Residents can expect the same high level of service, responsiveness, and care they have come to rely on, with day-to-day operations and the overall resident experience continuing seamlessly.

The acquisition of The Element is the second significant multifamily investment for James Campbell Company in recent months, and complements its active development of Nāliko, a 300-unit apartment community currently under construction in nearby Kapolei and scheduled for completion in late 2027.

To learn more about The Element and inquire about rental availability, visit https://www.theelementwestoahu.com/.

About James Campbell Company LLC

The James Campbell Company is a $4.8 billion private real estate investment firm headquartered in Kapolei, Hawaiʻi with a legacy spanning over 160 years. The company has grown into a nationally diversified company with over 22 million square feet of properties and more than 2,300 acres of land in 11 states and Washington, D.C. James Campbell Company focuses on stewarding its properties with integrity and nurturing long-term growth for the people and communities it serves in Hawaiʻi and beyond.

Visuals: Photos of The Element are provided for your use courtesy of James Campbell Company and Greystar.