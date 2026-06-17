Clear Health Launches Isoclear™, the First Prescription Topical Isotretinoin System for Acne Treatment in the U.S.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clear Health, a telehealth platform for personalized, at-home skincare, launches Isoclear™, the first prescription topical acne treatment built around isotretinoin - the same active ingredient used in oral Accutane - delivered through a multi-phase regimen.

IsoClear™, the first prescription topical acne treatment built around isotretinoin - the same active ingredient used in oral Accutane - delivered through a multi-phase regimen Share

Isoclear takes one of dermatology’s most well-known molecules and reimagines it in a topical format, combining clinically proven ingredients into customized, prescription formulations delivered through a digital-first experience.

Michael Chang, Clear Health CEO & Co-Founder, says, “Oral isotretinoin is highly effective, but it’s not the right fit for every patient. Isoclear expands access to this gold-standard molecule in a way that’s more flexible, personalized, and aligned with how patients want to receive care today.”

“Isotretinoin has long been one of the most effective therapies we have for treating acne,” said Dr. Aaron Farberg, MD, board-certified dermatologist. “What’s new here is the ability to deliver it topically in a personalized formulation, giving patients a targeted approach that can improve tolerability while maintaining clinical impact.”

How it works: Clear Health patients are connected with licensed dermatologists who prescribe personalized formulations and oversee care through a streamlined digital experience. All treatments are prescription-only and fulfilled by licensed pharmacies based on an individual provider’s plan, with formulations adjusted over time as the patient’s skin improves. Many patients see results within several weeks.

Isoclear is available for $50 per month, billed as $100 for a two-month supply. Patients can also choose an annual plan for $40 per month, billed at $480 annually. Three-month supply and billing options are available during the Fade and Renew phases of treatment.

Phase 1 – CLEAR (Active Acne Treatment)

Targets breakouts at the source by reducing clogged pores, bacteria, and inflammation

Topical isotretinoin normalizes skin cell turnover and prevents clogged pores

normalizes skin cell turnover and prevents clogged pores Topical clindamycin reduces acne-causing bacteria and inflammation (patients will experience short-term exposure to reduce antibiotic resistance)

reduces acne-causing bacteria and inflammation Additional supporting ingredients may be included based on patient needs

Phase 2 – FADE (Post-Acne Repair)

Focuses on improving discoloration and restoring even skin tone following breakouts

Topical isotretinoin continues to support cell turnover

continues to support cell turnover Tranexamic acid helps reduce hyperpigmentation and dark spots

helps reduce hyperpigmentation and dark spots Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) supports the skin barrier and reduces redness

Phase 3 – RENEW (Maintenance & Skin Quality)

Supports long-term skin health, texture, and overall appearance

Topical isotretinoin maintains clear pores and ongoing renewal

maintains clear pores and ongoing renewal Copper peptide (GHK-Cu) supports skin repair and improves texture and firmness

Unlike oral isotretinoin, which requires enrollment in the iPLEDGE risk management program and ongoing laboratory monitoring, Isoclear is delivered topically, enabling a more flexible, dermatologist-guided treatment approach without the same administrative burden associated with oral therapies. This is an important shift for patients, particularly women, who may have historically been hesitant to pursue oral isotretinoin despite its effectiveness. Additionally, clinical research supports topical isotretinoin tolerability and efficacy in comparison to topical retinoids currently on the market (see footnoted clinical studies below).

Jason Lang, PharmD and Clear Health Advisor, says, “Every formulation is prepared by licensed U.S. compounding pharmacies following applicable USP standards, and all active pharmaceutical ingredients are sourced from FDA-registered and inspected facilities. This ensures patients receive treatments that meet rigorous quality and safety standards.”

Important Safety Information

This product is a compounded formulation prepared by a licensed pharmacy pursuant to Section 503A of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved, meaning they have not been evaluated by the FDA for safety, effectiveness, or quality. Licensed medical providers may prescribe compounded preparations at their professional discretion based on an individual patient’s needs. This product is intended for use only under medical supervision.

The Clear Health Guarantee

If, after at least four (4) months of prescribed and directed use of Isoclear™, your provider determines that you have not achieved an adequate clinical response and that oral isotretinoin (Accutane®) or another treatment option is medically appropriate, Clear Health will provide your first treatment consultation and first month of medication at no additional cost through the Clear Health network. Offer subject to provider evaluation, medical eligibility, and applicable prescribing requirements. Not available to patients who have previously enrolled in Clear Health's Accutane program. Limit one guaranteed redemption per patient.

Clinical Study References

About Clear Health

Clear Health is a telehealth platform redefining how patients access prescription skincare. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Connecticut, the company connects patients with licensed providers to deliver personalized treatment plans at home. With a focus on isotretinoin, Clear Health has developed a microdosing protocol designed to make treatment more accessible and manageable for a broader range of patients.