ADDING MULTIMEDIA Learning Math with Robotics™: Barobo Expands TK–12 Mathematics, Intervention, Computer Science, and STEAM Pathways

DAVIS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barobo, Inc., developer of the Linkbot™ educational robot and RoboBlocky™ learning platform, continues to expand comprehensive TK–12 pathways in mathematics, math intervention, computer science, and STEAM education for classroom and expanded learning environments through its Learning Math with Robotics™ initiative.

A major milestone in this effort was the approval of RoboBlocky Math for adoption by the California State Board of Education under the California Mathematics Framework. RoboBlocky Math is the nation's first comprehensive TK–12 mathematics program integrating mathematics with coding, manipulatives, and robotics to support engaging and real-world learning.

Developed in collaboration with the UC Davis C-STEM Center, RoboBlocky Math builds on more than two decades of research and classroom implementation. The program helps educators connect mathematics, coding, manipulatives, robotics, and real-world problem solving through standards-aligned curricula, instructional resources, and hands-on learning experiences that make abstract mathematical concepts tangible and meaningful. Using the same robot and platform from transitional kindergarten through high school, students build skills and confidence year after year.

Barobo was ranked #11 out of 250 companies on TIME Magazine's list of America's Top EdTech Companies of 2026.

The RoboBlocky platform supports flexible implementation pathways using manipulatives, virtual robots, and optional hardware robotics. Curriculum resources include digital and print materials, multilingual support, intervention activities, project-based learning experiences, RoboPlay challenges, and instructional strategies that strengthen mathematical reasoning, engagement, and student ownership of learning. These pathways also support math intervention, MTSS, and special education.

Barobo's TK–12 pathways extend beyond mathematics. The company offers standards-aligned computer science, STEAM, engineering design, and robotics curricula, including AP Computer Science Principles with Robotics, expanded learning programs, and RoboPlay Challenge Competitions that give every student opportunities to apply mathematics to creatively solve real-world problems through teamwork.

Through its partnership with UC Merced Professional and Continuing Education (PACE), Barobo gives educators the opportunity to pursue a California Computer Science Supplementary Authorization program using Barobo curricula and instructional resources, helping expand access to qualified computer science educators throughout California.

Barobo's patented modular robotics technology allows students to quickly build, program, and reconfigure robot systems for creative projects, engineering challenges, and competitions. Students can further extend their designs through Arduino integration, sensor-based robotics, LEGO-compatible components, and 3D-printed custom parts.

Documented implementations have demonstrated strong student outcomes. In Hacienda La Puente Unified School District in Southern California, for example, a sixth-grade mathematics class increased the percentage of students meeting or exceeding standards on the SBAC mathematics assessment from 16% to 71%, a 344% improvement.

About Barobo

Barobo, Inc. (www.barobo.com) is a leader in mathematics education through hands-on coding and robotics. A spin-off company from the University of California, Davis, Barobo develops Linkbot™ robotics hardware, software, and curricula that support TK–12 mathematics, math intervention, computer science, and STEAM education in classrooms and expanded learning programs.