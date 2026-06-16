IFF and ISIPCA Mark 10 Years of Joint Scent Design and Creation Master’s-Level Program

VERSAILLES, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IFF — a global leader in flavors, fragrances, food ingredients and health & biosciences — celebrates the 10th anniversary of its industry-leading accredited master's-level program for scent design and creation, developed in partnership with ISIPCA, the world-renowned school for careers in perfume, cosmetics and food flavors. Since its launch in 2016, the IFF ISIPCA program has trained more than 180 professionals from 40 countries, with 130 graduates to date, and a 100% job landing rate up to six months after graduation.

“Over the past decade, IFF ISIPCA has built a strong pipeline of diverse, high-potential fragrance experts, combining creative excellence, scientific expertise and a global perspective,” says Valery Claude, program sponsor and senior vice president of digital for IFF Scent. “The future looks bright with the next generation of scent talent who are poised to drive innovation across the industry.”

IFF ISIPCA is a breakthrough graduate program that offers a point of entry for careers in the field of scent. Combining IFF’s more than 135-year creative legacy and science-led innovation with ISIPCA’s academic excellence, the specialized scent design and creation program has expanded access to perfumery careers. The program prepares students for roles across fragrance development, marketing, sales and perfumery creation, helping build the future of fragrance.

The accredited program selects candidates based on olfactory ability, academic strength and individual talent — without requiring a scientific background — bringing greater diversity of perspectives to fragrance creation. Graduates have gone on to careers across the fragrance ecosystem, including at IFF (in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas) and in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) organizations, demonstrating the program’s impact.

“The program trains profiles that combine creativity, olfactory culture and technical expertise,” says Nicholas Salado, general director, ISIPCA. “It supports talents that are now fully integrated into the industry, aligned with its evolving challenges and dynamics.”

As the industry evolves, education, knowledge transfer and sustained innovation remain at the foundation of the IFF ISIPCA program. The 10-year anniversary milestone reflects IFF’s commitment to investing in the future of fragrance and driving innovation in olfactory experiences that make a meaningful impact for customers and consumers.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), we make joy through science, creativity and heart. As the global leader in taste, scent, food ingredients, health and biosciences, we’re innovating for the future. Every day, we deliver groundbreaking, sustainable solutions that elevate products people love—advancing wellness, delighting the senses and enhancing the human experience. Learn more at iff.com, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

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