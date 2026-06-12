DEWA organises second Agentic AI Retreat at Al Shera’a, world’s tallest, largest and smartest net positive government building

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has emphasised that DEWA deploys the latest Agentic AI technologies, in line with the vision to enhance its leading role and reinforce Dubai’s position as the city of the future. He made these remarks during the Agentic AI Executive Retreat DEWA organised at Al Shera’a, its new headquarters, which is the world’s tallest, largest and smartest net-positive government building. The event was attended by the executive leadership team and key stakeholders in digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI), as well as representatives from SAP and McKinsey.

In his speech, Al Tayer said that DEWA is guided by directives from the wise leadership of HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, related to Agentic AI. The efforts also align with the UAE Government’s Agentic AI framework, enabling autonomous execution and decision-making. They support the government’s goal to be the first in the world to broadly deploy Agentic AI models.

Al Tayer said that DEWA began the AI journey in 2017 with a firm commitment to transforming into an advanced digital organisation that leads change in the global utilities sector. He added that DEWA has depth across the usage of AI across its value chain (Generation, Transmission and Distribution) and employs disruptive technologies of the 4th Industrial Revolution, including AI in many of its services and operations, in addition to investing in its advanced digital infrastructure to accelerate digital transformation with the aim of improving efficiency and enhancing the happiness of all stakeholders.

Al Tayer stated that since launching its AI roadmap to become the world’s first AI-native utility, DEWA has worked with a clear vision centred on integrating AI across all aspects of its operations and services.

*Source: AETOSWire