Pacific Life Launches Income Horizon™ Collective Investment Trust Series, Transforming Lifetime Income into an Asset Class

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific Life, a leading provider of innovative insurance and annuity solutions, announced today the launch of Income Horizon™, a retirement income-focused collective investment trust (CIT) series designed to help defined contribution (DC) plan participants accumulate guaranteed lifetime income during their retirement savings journey. The series is enabled through Matrix Trust Company, which provides the CIT structure and serves as the discretionary trustee, and is a subsidiary of global technology leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR).

Income Horizon is a groundbreaking deferred income solution that enables participants to build guaranteed lifetime income during their working years. By allocating a portion of ongoing contributions, participants can steadily build future payments over time, creating a clearer and more predictable path from savings to retirement. Participants also benefit from liquidity and flexibility as they accumulate savings, along with options designed to help protect their savings when they transition to lifetime income payments.

“As demand for retirement income solutions continues to grow within defined contribution plans, we are seeing plan sponsors and advisors look for more practical, scalable ways to help participants move from saving for retirement to generating income in retirement, ultimately turning retirement savings into lifelong paychecks,” said Karen Neeley, Head of the Institutional Retirement Solutions Group at Pacific Life.

“At the same time, collective investment trusts have become an increasingly preferred vehicle in DC plans,” said Christine Bass, Head of Defined Contribution Lifetime Income at Pacific Life. “The Income Horizon CIT series integrates these capabilities to help deliver guaranteed lifetime income through a structure designed for broad adoption within DC plans by making it easier for all providers within the defined contribution ecosystem to incorporate lifetime income as a distinct asset class within existing plan structures.”

The retirement income series is enabled by Matrix Trust Company, which serves as the discretionary trustee and provides CIT governance, fiduciary oversight, and operational infrastructure. This helps support both the implementation and ongoing administration of Income Horizon through a qualified, plan-ready vehicle already familiar to many plan partners.

“Pacific Life’s launch of Income Horizon through a CIT structure reflects the kind of innovation the retirement market is increasingly seeking, with solutions designed to help connect retirement savings to income in a practical, scalable way,” said Joe Matarazzo, Head of Broadridge’s Retirement and Workplace Solutions. “At Matrix Trust Company, we are committed to helping asset managers and insurers deliver retirement income solutions through the governance, operational support, and retirement services infrastructure needed for adoption at scale.”

Furthermore, unlike approaches that rely on estimates of future income, Income Horizon uses clearly defined income units that represent a specific amount of guaranteed lifetime income. These units help provide participants with greater clarity around their accumulated income, empowering individuals to plan for retirement with enhanced precision.

The Income Horizon CIT series is available through the National Securities Clearing Corporation (NSCC). Plan sponsors and advisors may contact their Pacific Life representative for additional information regarding availability and implementation.

For more information about Pacific Life, please visit www.PacificLife.com.

Pacific Life and Broadridge Financial Solutions are not affiliated.

About Pacific Life

Pacific Life provides a variety of products and services designed to help individuals and businesses in the retail, institutional, workforce benefits, and reinsurance markets achieve financial security. Whether your goal is to protect loved ones or grow your assets for retirement, Pacific Life offers innovative life insurance and annuity solutions, as well as mutual funds, that provide value and financial security for current and future generations. Supporting our policyholders for more than 150 years, Pacific Life is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Newport Beach, California. For additional company information, including current financial strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com.

Pacific Life’s Income Horizon™ is a group deferred income annuity. Pacific Life refers to Pacific Life Insurance Company and its affiliates, including Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Insurance products can be issued in all states, except New York, by Pacific Life Insurance Company or Pacific Life & Annuity Company. In New York, insurance products are only issued by Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Product availability and features may vary by state. Product and features are subject to regulatory approval. Each insurance company is solely responsible for the financial obligations accruing under the products it issues.

All guarantees are subject to the claims-paying ability and financial strength of the issuing insurance company.

Contract Form Series (State Variations May Apply): GRC-1550

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients—driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences. Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in tokenized and traditional securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com.

About Matrix Trust Company

Matrix Trust Company, a Broadridge company, provides trust, custody, and agent services for Qualified and Non-Qualified Retirement Plans. Matrix Trust Company is a Colorado state-chartered trust company. With over 50 years of trust experience on our management team, our roots are planted firmly in the financial services market. We aggregate, reconcile, and process trust and custodial transactional data in a highly automated environment. Matrix Trust Company retains an independent, certified public accounting firm to conduct SOC 1 Type 2 audits of its procedures and controls.