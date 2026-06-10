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Dry Coolers Selects GT‑SUITE from Gamma Technologies to Accelerate Data Center Product Development

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WESTMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gamma Technologies, a global leader in multi‑physics system simulation software, today announced that Dry Coolers, a leading designer and manufacturer of industrial fluid cooling systems, has selected Gamma Technologies’ GT‑SUITE to accelerate innovation and rebuild internal technical capability for its rapidly expanding Data Center product line.

Dry Coolers sees significant opportunity to leverage their deep expertise in industrial fluid cooling for the fast-growing Data Center market. By adopting GT-SUITE, the company will virtualize key aspects of its engineering workflow—improving product robustness while increasing development speed.

At the center of the engagement is Dry Coolers’ use of GT-SUITE’s air, liquid and two-phase refrigerant-based cooling systems. With these tools, Dry Coolers will be able to model entire cooling systems digitally, validate performance earlier in the development process, and regain full technical control of design decisions.

“Our business is evolving rapidly, and the Data Center market demands speed, accuracy, and deep system understanding,” said Brian Russell, Owner of Dry Coolers. “GT‑SUITE gives us the ability to virtualize our development activities, rebuild our internal simulation competence, and shorten product development cycles—all while improving the robustness of the solutions we deliver to customers.”

Dry Coolers’ adoption of GT‑SUITE aligns with an industry‑wide shift toward model‑based engineering and virtual prototyping, helping companies accelerate timelines for complex thermal systems.

“We are excited to support Dry Coolers in this next phase of their growth,” said Dimple Shah, CEO of Gamma Technologies. “GT‑SUITE’s powerful multi-physics capabilities are a perfect match for Dry Coolers’ ambitions in Data Center cooling. By equipping their team with advanced simulation technology, we’re helping them bring innovative, highly efficient cooling solutions to market more quickly and confidently.”

The collaboration strengthens Dry Coolers’ long-term strategy to expand in data center thermal management while maintaining high engineering independence and technical rigor. With GTSUITE now integrated into its workflow, Dry Coolers expects significant improvements in development speed and system optimization across its upcoming product portfolio.

About Gamma Technologies | www.gtisoft.com
Gamma Technologies (GT) develops and licenses GT‑SUITE, the industry‑leading multi‑physics CAE simulation software. GT‑SUITE offers a comprehensive library of physics‑based modeling templates covering fluid flow, thermal systems, mechanics, electrics, magnetics, chemistry, and controls, supporting the full product development cycle from early concept to final validation.

GT‑SUITE is used to simulate a broad range of engineering systems across industries, including automotive and mobility, data centers, HVACR, and aerospace. Applications span engines, powertrains, motors, compressors, cooling systems, full‑vehicle thermal management, acoustics, hydraulics, lubrication, multi‑body mechanics, and more.

Gamma Technologies has integrated artificial intelligence and machine learning into the simulation workflow—enhancing model creation, enabling automated analysis, and improving engineering productivity across the entire GT‑SUITE ecosystem.

Additional information is available at www.gtisoft.com.

Contacts

Michelle Murray-Ross
GLOBAL HEAD OF MARKETING
M.MurrayRoss@gtisoft.com
+1.630.537.9275

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Contacts

Michelle Murray-Ross
GLOBAL HEAD OF MARKETING
M.MurrayRoss@gtisoft.com
+1.630.537.9275

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