Kraken Named Official Crypto Exchange Supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2026™

ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FIFA today announced that Kraken, one of the world's longest-standing and most trusted cryptocurrency platforms powered by Payward, has become the Official Crypto Exchange Supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2026™. The partnership will focus on raising awareness and driving adoption of crypto assets among football fans across North America and Europe, bringing fan-first activations and product experiences to the tournament's largest and most passionate audiences.

Football has always crossed borders, united cultures, and been embraced by every generation, regardless of background or geography. Likewise, digital technologies have helped create new ways for people to connect and participate in a more global and accessible economy. The FIFA World Cup 2026™ is a unique opportunity for these worlds to come together, and Kraken will leverage the power of football to engage fans in new and innovative ways throughout the tournament.

As one of the world's largest and longest-running cryptocurrency platforms, Kraken has spent more than a decade building trusted access to digital asset markets for customers across more than 190 countries. The partnership brings that infrastructure to the largest sporting events in history. The FIFA World Cup 2026™ will be the first-ever 48-team edition of the tournament, hosted across three nations – Canada, Mexico and the United States – featuring 104 matches across 16 host cities, and is projected to reach a cumulative global audience of more than six billion people over its seven-week run from Thursday, June 11 to Sunday, July 19.

Arjun Sethi, co-CEO of Kraken and Payward said: "Football is the one thing that moves the whole planet at once. Over seven weeks, six billion people will watch the same game, across every border and every language. Money should work the same way. Football has always crossed borders. So does crypto. For most of history, the best markets were open only to the few. The FIFA World Cup 2026 is where we show everyone else what they've been missing: an open, borderless financial system that anyone can join with a phone in their pocket. This isn't a future concept. It's here.”

FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai said: "Innovation has always played a central role in how FIFA evolves and enhances the fan experience. As we prepare to welcome the world to the biggest FIFA World Cup in history, we are delighted to partner with Kraken, an organisation that shares our commitment to innovation and technology. Together, we look forward to exploring new ways to connect supporters with the tournament, creating memorable experiences that bring fans closer to the game and the moments that make the FIFA World Cup so special."

Bringing crypto to the world's game

Kraken's partnership with the FIFA World Cup 2026™ kicks off on June 10 with the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Countdown Concert – a landmark multi-country, multi-city event on the eve of the tournament's historic opening match. The concert marks the opening chapter of Kraken's tournament-wide fan programming, introducing hundreds of millions of fans across North America and Europe to a more open, accessible, and globally connected financial system through the shared language of football.

Throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Kraken will deliver a series of fan-focused product experiences across North America and Europe, designed to introduce new audiences to digital assets while deepening the connection between football culture and financial participation.

The partnership also builds on Kraken's established strategy of aligning with world-class sports organizations and cultural figures to drive awareness, education, and adoption of crypto. Through ongoing global partnerships with Tottenham Hotspur FC, Atlético de Madrid, RB Leipzig, the Atlassian Williams Racing Formula 1 team, and cultural figures including Fabrizio Romano and Lukas Podolski, Kraken has developed a fan-centric playbook that introduces new audiences to digital assets while deepening their connection to the sports they love.

Fans across the globe can visit Kraken’s landing page to learn more and get started ahead of the tournament.

About FIFA:

For more information about the FIFA World Cup 2026 and FIFA, please visit FIFA.com.

About Kraken:

Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the world’s longest-standing and most secure crypto platforms globally. Kraken clients trade more than 600 digital assets, traditional assets such as U.S. futures and U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs, and 6 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF, and AUD. Trusted by millions of institutions, professional traders and consumers, Kraken is one of the fastest, most liquid and performant trading platforms available.

Kraken’s suite of products and services includes the Kraken App, Kraken Pro, the Krak App, Kraken Institutional, Kraken’s onchain offerings and the Ninja Trader retail trading platform. Across these offerings, clients can buy, sell, stake, earn rewards, send and receive assets, custody holdings, and access advanced trading, derivatives, and portfolio management tools.

Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust, and it was the first crypto platform to conduct Proof of Reserves. It complies with regulations and laws applicable to its business, while actively protecting client privacy and maintaining the highest security standards.

For more information about Kraken, please visit www.kraken.com.