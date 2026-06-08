RFG Advisory Expands Advisor Access to Alternatives and Structured Investments Through iCapital® Partnership

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RFG Advisory (“RFG”), an innovator in the wealth management industry dedicated to helping independent financial Advisors build their business without compromise, today announced a strategic partnership with iCapital1, the global fintech company shaping the future of investing. The integration expands RFG’s investment platform with streamlined access to alternatives and structured investment solutions designed to help Advisors serve high-net-worth clients with greater efficiency.

RFG is accelerating growth across new Advisor channels, including breakaway wirehouse Advisors and growth-oriented independent firms seeking more sophisticated investment capabilities, operational flexibility and platform support. Share

RFG is accelerating growth across new Advisor channels, including breakaway wirehouse Advisors and growth-oriented independent firms seeking more sophisticated investment capabilities, operational flexibility and platform support. As high-net-worth households increasingly seek access to alternatives and structured solutions, iCapital enhances RFG’s ability to support Advisors with complex client needs while helping them scale more efficiently.

RFG Advisors will gain streamlined access to private equity, private credit, hedge funds, and structured investments through a connected experience designed to reduce complexity and operational friction. Embedded within ClickONE, the integration provides single sign-on access and unified visibility across investment solutions, helping Advisors spend less time navigating disconnected systems and more time serving clients. The collaboration also reflects RFG and iCapital’s shared focus on building a more intelligent, frictionless Advisor experience through modern technology infrastructure and AI-enabled innovation.

“The future of wealth management belongs to firms that can deliver institutional-caliber capabilities without creating more complexity for Advisors,” said Shannon Spotswood, CEO of RFG Advisory. “iCapital has played an important role in expanding access to alternatives and structured investments, which aligns closely with RFG’s vision for the Advisor experience. Together, we are creating a more connected, intelligent and frictionless platform that helps Advisors serve sophisticated clients, operate more efficiently and focus more time on advice and growth.”

RFG selected iCapital as part of its disciplined approach to expanding Advisor capabilities through partners that strengthen the platform without adding complexity. The relationship supports RFG’s broader strategy of delivering sophisticated resources through a seamless Advisor experience.

“The firms gaining momentum today are creating more connected, scalable Advisor experiences,” said Ed Swenson, president of RFG Advisory. “As we continue to expand into new channels, including the wirehouse breakaway space, Advisors need sophisticated alternative investment and structured solution capabilities available directly through the platform.”

“We are excited to partner with RFG as they continue to build a more connected, intuitive experience for their Advisors,” said Gary Gallagher, President of iCapital. “As demand for alternatives and structured investments grows, our platform provides the infrastructure, access, and intelligence advisors need to simplify complexity, manage strategies more effectively, and deliver better client outcomes at scale.”

The partnership builds on RFG’s continued investment in institutional-caliber investment management for independent Advisors. Following the launch of ClickONE, RFG’s strategic investment in Zocks and the appointment of former Envestnet executive Jim Patrick to its board of directors, the firm continues to advance a connected, intelligence-driven platform designed to help Advisors serve high-net-worth clients and scale more efficiently.

Together, these investments support RFG’s focus on simplifying the Advisor experience while expanding access to institutional-caliber capabilities.

Advisors interested in learning more about partnering with RFG to build their businesses should visit rfgadvisory.com.

About RFG Advisory

RFG Advisory is an award-winning platform dedicated to helping independent Advisors build their business without compromise. An innovator in the wealth management industry, RFG equips Advisors with the infrastructure, support, and community to thrive while building enterprise value. Every element of the platform is designed to create time and space for what matters most to advisors: serving clients and growing their business. From transition support to integrated marketing, talent and client service resources, streamlined back-office operations, institutional-grade investment management, and modern technology infrastructure, RFG delivers the partnership advisors need to grow efficiently and intentionally. At the heart of RFG is a community of entrepreneurs who share a commitment to excellence, collaboration, and innovation. With access to flexible capital solutions and ownership opportunities, advisors have the freedom to align their business strategy with their long-term vision and build something bigger than themselves.

To learn more, visit: rfgadvisory.com. For more information on RFG Advisory's awards, please visit rfgadvisory.com/awards.

Securities offered by Registered Representatives through Private Client Services. Member FINRA / SIPC. Advisory services offered by Investment Advisory Representatives of RFG Advisory, LLC (“RFG Advisory” or “RFG”), a registered investment advisor. Private Client Services and RFG Advisory are unaffiliated entities. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where RFG Advisory and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. No advisory services may be rendered by RFG Advisory unless a client agreement is in place.

About iCapital

iCapital is a global leader, shaping the future of global investing for financial advisors, wealth managers, asset managers, insurance carriers, and other industry participants. iCapital offers a diverse and complete range of non-traditional investment products on iCapital Marketplace, Enterprise Solutions, and both Technology and Data Services, designed to help drive better outcomes2 for all participants in the ecosystem.

With strategic investment from leading alternative asset managers, wealth managers, and service providers globally, iCapital provides broad access, data connectivity, education, and research programs to advisors and their clients. Leveraging AI and machine learning for digital identity (KYC/AML), iCapital supports compliant and secure investment lifecycle processes.

iCapital’s end-to-end platform manages the lifecycle of non-traditional investment products, making it easier to learn about, buy, manage, and integrate alternative assets, structured investments, and annuities and insurance products into portfolios, driving growth, scale, and efficiency. Our solution(s) can be customized and offers specific modules as needed.

iCapital has nearly $1.2 trillion3 of assets serviced globally on its platform, including over $312 billion in alternative platform assets, $288 billion in structured investments and annuities outstanding, and $554 billion in client assets reported on, and serves over 3,400 wealth management firms and 130,000 active financial professionals.

Headquartered in New York and Greenwich, CT, iCapital operates globally with 19 offices, including major hubs in Zurich, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, Sydney, Abu Dhabi, and Toronto, and an industry-leading R&D center in Lisbon. iCapital is recognized for its innovation and leadership, with accolades from Euromoney (World’s Best Technology Provider for Wealth Management), CNBC (World’s Top Fintech Companies), and Forbes Fintech 50.

For more information, visit https://icapital.com | X (Twitter): @icapitalnetwork | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/icapital-network-inc

1 iCapital, Inc., together with its affiliates "iCapital"

2 iCapital delivers better outcomes by streamlining financial operations, enhancing technology infrastructure, and empowering smarter decision-making through reporting and analytics.

3 As of March 31, 2026