-

Dole plc Completes the Sale of its Port in Guayaquil, Ecuador to TIL Switzerland Sàrl

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) (“Dole” or the “Company”) has today announced that certain of its subsidiaries have completed the agreements previously announced in December 2025 for the sale of Dole’s port and port operations in Guayaquil, Ecuador to TIL Switzerland Sàrl.

The net proceeds from the sale are approximately $75 million in cash, after costs and customary transaction completion adjustments.

About Dole plc:

A global leader in fresh produce, Dole plc grows, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh produce sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers’ requirements in over 85 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place.

Category: Financial

Contacts

Investor Contact Dole plc:
James O’Regan, Head of Investor Relations
investors@doleplc.com
+353 1 887 2794

Media Contact Dole plc:
William Goldfield
william.goldfield@dole.com
818-874-4647

Brian Bell, Ogilvy
brian.bell@ogilvy.com
+353 87 2436 130

Industry:

Dole plc

NYSE:DOLE
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Investor Contact Dole plc:
James O’Regan, Head of Investor Relations
investors@doleplc.com
+353 1 887 2794

Media Contact Dole plc:
William Goldfield
william.goldfield@dole.com
818-874-4647

Brian Bell, Ogilvy
brian.bell@ogilvy.com
+353 87 2436 130

More News From Dole plc

Dole plc Set to Join MSCI ACWI Investable Market Index and Small Cap Indexes

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company is set to join the MSCI ACWI Investable Market Index, the MSCI ACWI Small Cap Index and the MSCI USA Small Cap Index at the conclusion of the May 2026 index review, effective as of the close of May 29, 2026. The MSCI ACWI Investable Market Index captures large, mid, and small cap representation across Developed Markets and Emerging Markets countries. The index is comprehensive, covering approximately...

Dole plc Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) ("Dole" or the "Group" or the "Company") today released its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026. First Quarter Highlights: Solid start to the year: 11.6% revenue growth reflecting positive momentum across the Group Robust consumer demand across our key markets, supported by evolving dietary preferences, GLP-1 adoption, and broader health and wellness trends Strong performance in Diversified Fresh Produce - Americas & ROW...

Dole plc to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences: Event: Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2026, May 12, 2026. Fireside chat: 2.20pm ET. Event: BMO Global Farm to Market Conference, May 13, 2026. Event: TD Cowen Future of the Consumer Conference, June 2, 2026. Fireside chat: 4.15pm ET. Management will be available for 1x1 investor meetings at each conference. To schedule a meeting with management, ple...
Back to Newsroom