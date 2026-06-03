Oshkosh Defense Secures $142 Million Orders for FMTV A2, Reflecting Continued Global Demand

OSHKOSH, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oshkosh Defense LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] business, today announced orders valued at $142 million for its Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) A2 platform from U.S. and international customers. The multiple awards underscore sustained demand for proven, modernized tactical mobility solutions as mission requirements continue to evolve.

The latest orders include FMTV A2 4x4 Cargo, 6x6 Cargo, and Long Wheel Base configurations, designed to support a wide range of operational needs across diverse environments.

Interest in the FMTV A2 continues to build across international markets as defense forces seek proven platforms that can adapt to evolving operational environments. Backed by decades of defense expertise and a global support network, Oshkosh Defense delivers vehicles that integrate seamlessly into diverse fleets while meeting region-specific mission needs.

“The continued demand for the FMTV A2, both in the U.S. and internationally, reflects the platform’s ability to perform across a wide range of missions and environments,” said Pat Williams, Chief Programs Officer, Oshkosh Defense. “Our international customers require vehicles that combine durability, flexibility, and advanced capability. The FMTV A2 delivers that performance while aligning with the operational needs of modern forces.”

Oshkosh Defense continues to support customers worldwide with vehicles designed to perform under the most demanding conditions, helping the Warfighter carry out their missions with confidence and return home safely.

About Oshkosh Defense

Oshkosh Defense, an Oshkosh Corporation business [NYSE: OSK], delivers adaptable, connected, and survivable systems critical to the modernization and readiness of the U.S. and its allied forces. As a trusted mobility integrator, Oshkosh brings advanced vehicles, intelligent systems, and mission-critical technologies together into unified solutions built for evolving operational demands. Combining defense expertise with commercial scale, Oshkosh accelerates innovation from development through deployment. And because the mission does not end at fielding, Oshkosh provides global sustainment, lifecycle support, and aftermarket solutions that keep fleets ready while advancing the future of defense mobility. Learn more at OshkoshDefense.com.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs over 18,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common purpose: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® S-Series™, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™ Communications, Oshkosh® Airport Products, Oshkosh AeroTech™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that the Company believes to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project” or “plan” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include risks related to the Company’s ability to successfully execute on its strategic road map and meet its long-term financial goals. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update information contained in this news release. Investors should be aware that the Company may not update such information until the Company’s next quarterly earnings conference call, if at all.