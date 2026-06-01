WhiteHawk Capital Partners Closes US$390 Million Cross-Border Refinancing for The Star Entertainment Group

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WhiteHawk Capital Partners, LP ("WhiteHawk"), a private credit investment manager focused on asset-based financing solutions, announced the closing of a US$390 million senior secured financing for The Star Entertainment Group Limited (“The Star” or the “Company”). The financing provides The Star with additional liquidity and refinances certain existing indebtedness.

The Star is a leading owner and operator of integrated resorts in Australia, with premier properties in Sydney, the Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The Company’s portfolio includes large-scale casino, hotel, and entertainment destinations that serve both domestic and international customers.

“The Star is undergoing transformative change with significant operational and financial challenges,” according to Charlie Diao, Group CFO of Star. “After the A$300 million equity investments from Bally’s Corporation and Investment Holdings Ltd. to right the ship, it was critical to partner with a single-source capital provider to stabilize our balance sheet. WhiteHawk Capital is an amazing partner and we welcome its commitment to help us deliver a full refinancing under urgent and challenging circumstances.”

“We are pleased to partner with The Star on this significant financing transaction,” said Alex Zuckerman, Managing Director at WhiteHawk Capital Partners. “The transaction highlights WhiteHawk’s ability to provide speed, certainty, and flexible structuring in complex, highly regulated situations. Our team worked closely with the Company and its stakeholders to deliver a comprehensive refinancing solution tailored to The Star’s operational and capital structure needs.”

Moelis Australia Ltd. acted as exclusive financial advisor to The Star with regards to the refinancing with WhiteHawk.

About WhiteHawk:

WhiteHawk Capital Partners, LP is a private credit investment manager focused on asset-based financing solutions primarily to middle market private and public companies across a variety of industries. WhiteHawk provides senior secured financings under a variety of structures for purposes of refinancing, recapitalization, growth, acquisition, restructuring, bridge, and DIP/emergence. For more information visit www.whitehawkcapital.com or contact info@whitehawkcapital.com.

About The Star:

The Star Entertainment Group is an ASX-listed company that owns and operates The Star Sydney and The Star Gold Coast. The Star Entertainment Group also manages the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on behalf of the Queensland Government and operates The Star Brisbane at Queen’s Wharf Brisbane. The Company’s properties feature gaming, hotels, food and beverage, and entertainment offerings. For more information, visit www.starentertainmentgroup.com.au.