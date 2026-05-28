Homegrown Partners with Square to Provide $24M in Expansion Capital for Multi-Location Sellers

ATLANTA & DISTRIBUTED WORKFORCE/OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Homegrown, a revenue-based growth capital provider for brick-and-mortar businesses, today announced a pilot program with Square, the commerce platform that helps millions of sellers start, run and grow their businesses. The program launches exclusively to Square sellers with $24 million in committed capital to deliver purpose-built expansion financing for multi-location operators ready to open their next location.

"This program is designed to meet operators at a critical growth moment, giving them more cash flow flexibility as they invest in the next phase of their business," said Michael Davis, CEO and founder of Homegrown. Share

Built for proven Square operators with two or more locations, such as coffee shops, fitness studios, restaurants, beauty and wellness brands and neighborhood retailers, the partnership gives eligible operators access to terms of up to four years and amounts up to $1 million, with no personal guarantees, no balloon payments and monthly payments that flex with revenue. Capital is non-dilutive, meaning that operators do not need to sell their equity to access financing.

The partnership pairs Square's existing seller relationships with Homegrown's expansion-stage underwriting expertise and customer experience, so proven multi-unit operators can fund their next location, acquisition or remodel without leaving the Square ecosystem they already trust.

"This program is designed to meet operators at a critical growth moment, giving them more cash flow flexibility as they invest in the next phase of their business," said Michael Davis, CEO and founder of Homegrown. "So much of America's small business economy runs on Square. This partnership brings a new type of expansion capital to brick-and-mortar entrepreneurs across the country, and that's a meaningful moment for both teams."

"At Square, we've spent over a decade making sure local business owners have access to capital on fair terms, and we've seen firsthand what happens when the right financing reaches sellers at the right moment,” said Andrea Raj, Square Banking’s Head of Product. “Partnering with Homegrown to provide sellers with a new capital option is about extending that same commitment to a new stage of growth: the moment a seller has proven their concept and is ready to take it further. We're excited to bring this option to the sellers who qualify."

Expansion financing is structurally different from working capital. Operators at this stage need more capital, longer terms and structures built for managing growth across multiple locations. Bank loans and SBA programs are difficult to access, and equity, when available, comes at the cost of ownership and control. Homegrown was built to fill that gap, with longer runway, no equity, no personal guarantees and repayment tied to revenue. Every application is reviewed by a Homegrown expert deeply versed in expansion capital who asks thoughtful questions and returns with tailored options for operators, rather than the take-it-or-leave-it offers common with traditional financial institutions at this size.

“Homegrown is an incredible option for people like myself, trying to grow their business in an efficient way,” said Todd Huber, Co-owner of Night Swim Coffee and a Square seller. “This partnership with Square is a really nice hybrid option that gives good value, simplicity and flexibility for raising money.”

Eligible Square sellers can learn more and apply here. Businesses that are not yet on the Square platform can learn more and apply here.

About Homegrown

Homegrown Financing, Inc. is the growth capital partner for America’s proven multi-location brick-and-mortar brands, both independent and franchise. We provide bespoke revenue-based financing through two products: Expansion capital to fund new locations, buildouts, and acquisitions, and Bridge advances that front tenant improvement dollars while landlords reimburse. Every Homegrown deal closes without personal guarantees and without taking equity, structured around the four-wall economics of how independent operators actually grow. Our mission is to build the growth capital layer that brick-and-mortar entrepreneurs have always needed but never had: friendlier than the banks, faster than the SBA, and less disruptive than selling equity. Visit www.joinhomegrown.com to learn more.

DISCLAIMER: Certain products, services, features, capabilities, and offerings described herein may be in development and/or subject to applicable approvals, documentation, and operational readiness, and may be offered on a when-and-if-available basis. The statements contained in this release are for informational purposes only and are not intended to constitute, and should not be interpreted as, a commitment, promise, offer, solicitation, or legal obligation to deliver or provide any product, service, financing arrangement, functionality, or outcome. The development, release, timing, availability, terms, and features of any offerings described herein are subject to change at any time at the sole discretion of Homegrown and/or its partners. Homegrown assumes no obligation or liability with respect to any delay in or failure to develop, launch, deliver, or make available any of the products, services, features, capabilities, or offerings described herein.