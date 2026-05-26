Crawford & Company® Marks 85 Years of Claims Experience

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crawford, (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), a leading provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions, is marking its 85th anniversary by looking forward. With eight and a half decades of claims experience, Crawford is reaffirming its commitment to a client-first culture and highlighting how its expertise, innovation and scale position the company for the future.

With eight and a half decades of claims experience, Crawford is reaffirming its commitment to a client-first culture and highlighting how its expertise, innovation and scale position the company for the future. Share

“Celebrating our 85th Anniversary is not about longevity for its own sake,” said Bruce Swain, president and chief executive officer of Crawford. “It is about the trust our clients place in us and the responsibility that comes with it. We are here for our clients today, and we are ready for what is next as the risk landscape continues to evolve.”

Since its founding, Crawford has helped organizations navigate moments that matter most, from everyday claims to complex, large‑scale events. Over the decades, the company has continuously evolved alongside the insurance industry, expanding beyond its early roots to build a global enterprise that combines deep technical expertise with technology‑enabled solutions focused on client outcomes.

Key milestones in Crawford’s history reflect decades of expertise and growth. The company grew from a single claims operation in Columbus, Georgia into a global organization serving clients across insurance carriers, brokers, corporations, and the public sector. Along the way, Crawford expanded its capabilities with specialized businesses and platforms that address the full claims lifecycle, including large‑loss adjusting, third‑party administration, managed repair and data‑driven insights, all designed to help clients respond faster and recover stronger.

Rather than positioning the anniversary as a retrospective, Crawford is using it as a platform to reinforce 85 years of expertise and credibility in the market. The company’s 85‑year perspective informs how it is helping to prepare clients for emerging risks, rising complexity, and increasing expectations around speed, transparency, and customer experience. From paper files to virtual inspections, and now toward AI‑enabled triage and predictive analytics, Crawford’s focus remains on adapting, leading, and delivering meaningful results.

Crawford is commemorating its 85th anniversary with this film that reflects the company’s role as a trusted partner today and a forward‑looking leader shaping the next era of claims management.

“Our clients are navigating a risk environment that’s changing rapidly,” Swain added. “We’re investing in the expertise, technology and global scale that help them respond with confidence today and in the years ahead.”

To learn more about how Crawford is shaping the future of claims, visit https://www.crawco.com/85 or contact us at mediarelations@us.crawco.com.

About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD‐A and CRD‐B) is a leading global provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to insurance companies and self‐insured entities with an expansive network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights for the Class B Common Stock (CRD-B) and protections for the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A). More information is available at www.crawco.com.

Tag: Crawford-Corporate