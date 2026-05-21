IMAX & Nocturnal Entertainment Join Forces With Charles Roven’s Atlas Entertainment & Believe Entertainment Group On “Frontier,” An All-New Documentary On Modern Cowboys In The American West

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX), Nocturnal Entertainment, and LA Times Studios today announced “Frontier,” an all-new documentary taking audiences on an immersive journey into the authentic American West. Directed by renowned photographer Anouk Masson Krantz and based on her highly acclaimed photographic book of the same name, the film brings audiences up close into the life of modern cowboys, with extraordinary access rarely captured in a documentary before now.

“Frontier” is produced by Academy Award® winner and longtime IMAX collaborator Charles Roven and Stephanie Roven through Atlas Entertainment, alongside Dan Goodman from Academy Award® and Emmy® winning Believe Entertainment Group as well as producer Peter Billingsley. Akiva Nemetsky and Keaton Heinrichs are executive producing on behalf of Nocturnal and LA Times Studios.

Filmed to take full advantage of IMAX’s proprietary image and sound technology, “Frontier” places audiences directly alongside cowboys — on the range, in the saddle, and at camp — delivering an intimate, ground-level portrait of modern ranching life with the scale and clarity only IMAX can deliver. “Frontier” was filmed on location at the T4 Ranch in eastern New Mexico, one of the largest privately owned ranches in the United States, and captures a working landscape where land, livestock, and livelihoods exist in a delicate balance.

“The American West is one of the most cinematic landscapes on Earth, and only IMAX can fully capture its raw beauty and scale,” said Jonathan Fischer, Chief Content Officer for IMAX. Adds “Frontier” producer John Turner: “As ranch life gains popularity in scripted series, what’s been missing is an authentic, real-world portrayal. Anouk has earned rare trust and access to tell this story, creating a truly one-of-a-kind IMAX experience.”

“The unique combination of access and scale that Anouk brings to Frontier immediately drew us to this film,” said Nemetsky and Heinrichs. “It’s an intimate portrait set against one of the most expansive landscapes in the country. Working alongside IMAX and Atlas has been a dream and we can’t wait for audiences to experience this film on IMAX screens all around the world.”

“Frontier” has completed principal photography and is currently in post-production. Through Krantz’s deeply personal lens — shaped by years of trust and hundreds of thousands of miles spent documenting ranch life across the Americas — the film explores a single season on the T4 ranch, as it faces challenges by weather and the existential threat that the modern world represents to its way of life.

“We share a passion for ranch life and partnering with IMAX, Nocturnal and Anouk on this project has been a truly rewarding experience,” said Stephanie and Charles Roven. “We’re incredibly proud of what has been captured, and we’re thrilled for audiences around the world to experience this beautiful but sometimes quite dangerous landscape and the people who care for it in a way that only IMAX can make possible.”

“Beloved around the world for generations, the American cowboy endures as an iconic symbol of American freedom and independence.” said Krantz. “It is an honor to partner with legendary Hollywood producer Chuck Roven, Nocturnal and IMAX to bring the authentic, modern-day cowboy and rancher—and the breathtaking landscapes of the American West—to an immersive cinematic IMAX experience for audiences worldwide.”

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX (NYSE: IMAX) is a global leader in entertainment technology, delivering immersive cinematic experiences through proprietary software, architecture, and projection systems. Filmmakers, studios, and artists worldwide use IMAX to connect with audiences at scale, making its network one of the most powerful platforms for blockbuster events and entertainment.

Headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, IMAX operates 1,865 systems across 91 countries and territories as of March 31, 2026. IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trades on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under stock code “1970.” IMAX and related marks are trademarks of IMAX Corporation. For more information, visit www.imax.com.

About Nocturnal Entertainment

Nocturnal Entertainment is a film and television financier and production company built to give filmmakers more ways to get studio-quality films made independently. Nocturnal takes a production- and financing-first approach, backing projects early, moving quickly, and fully committing its suite of creative and technological tools from pre-production through delivery.

Nocturnal offers filmmakers direct access to NantStudios’ world-class virtual production infrastructure, including technologically advanced soundstages in Los Angeles and Melbourne equipped for performance capture, in-camera VFX, motion control, and advanced previsualization. This integrated model allows filmmakers to test ideas earlier, make smarter creative choices, and achieve cinematic scope at a more accessible cost. With exclusive access to LA Times intellectual property and a mandate to support bold, commercial stories, Nocturnal focuses on projects that audiences are eager to see, while remaining fiscally disciplined and flexible across theatrical and streaming distribution.

About Atlas Entertainment

Co-Founded by Academy Award® -winning producer Charles Roven, Atlas produces tent pole films, independent features, and series. Led by Roven and producing partner Alex Gartner, Atlas has generated billions of dollars in revenue and worldwide critical acclaim. Released on July 21, 2023, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, and Florence Pugh, won seven Academy Awards® including Best Picture and grossed just under $1 billion worldwide. Recently, Atlas produced the PGA-nominated Netflix documentary aka Charlie Sheen, and Amazon MGM’s Mercy, starring Chris Pratt, Rebecca Ferguson, Kali Reis and Annabelle Wallis, which released theatrically in premium large formats including IMAX in both 2D and 3D in January 2026. Also with Amazon MGM studios, Atlas is producing the Michael B. Jordan-directed reimagining of The Thomas Crown Affair, starring Michael B. Jordan, Adria Arjona, and Kenneth Branagh, which is set to release in theaters and IMAX on March 5, 2027 and Road House 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the record-breaking 2024 reboot of Road House (1989) with Jake Gyllenhaal reprising his lead role as Dalton. Road House 2 will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

Among the 100 top-grossing films of all time, Atlas has produced five: Oppenheimer, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Wonder Woman. Some of the additional films produced by Atlas include Uncharted, starring Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas, directed by Ruben Fleischer; James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad starring Margot Robbie and Idris Elba; Patty Jenkin’s Wonder Woman 1984, starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine; The Killer (2024), John Woo’s reimagining of his own 1989 classic; J.C. Chandor’s Triple Frontier; David O. Russell’s Academy Award®-nominated American Hustle and Three Kings; Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy; Man Of Steel; Suicide Squad; Justice League as well as Zack Snyder’s version of the film; Get Smart; The Bank Job; Scooby Doo; Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed; City of Angels; and 12 Monkeys as well as the subsequent television series of the same title, which ran for four seasons on the SYFY Channel. For television, Atlas also executive produced the Netflix series “What / If,” and the hit anthology series “Dirty John,” based on the popular true crime podcast of the same name. Atlas Entertainment is the parent company to the artist management company Atlas Artists and Atlas Literary.

About Believe Entertainment Group

Believe Entertainment Group is an Academy Award-winning, 3x Emmy Award-Winning (11x nominee) and Grammy Nominated studio based in NYC. Believe won an Oscar and an Emmy Award for Dear Basketball, the animated short film written by the late NBA champion Kobe Bryant, scored by the pr­olific John Williams, and animated and directed by Disney legend, Glen Keane.

Most recently, they received a Grammy Nomination for their limited documentary series Kings from Queens: The RUN DMC Story, about the legendary godfathers of hip-hop, on Peacock, featuring a “who’s who” of hip-hop royalty including Beastie Boys, LL Cool J, Cheryl “Salt” James, Eminem, Ice-T, MC Lyte, Questlove, Ice-Cube, and Chuck D among many others.

Believe also won Emmys for American Anthems, a documentary series on PBS featuring country music stars Jennifer Nettles, Lee Brice, and War & Treaty, among others and co-produced with NBCUniversal Syndication Studios; and Jam Van, a mixed-media children's series for YouTube Kids featuring Nicole Byer, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Marc Maron, Daveed Diggs, Boyz II Men, Brandi Carlile and Sheryl Crow

Their pop-culture documentary feature, Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids, narrated by Neil Patrick Harris, recently received 2x Emmy nominations and was named one of the “Best Documentaries of 2023” by the AV Club.

Other recent stand-out Believe projects include Office Race, a scripted ensemble comedy feature film for Comedy Central and Paramount+ starring Joel McHale, Beck Bennett, Alyson Hannigan, J.B. Smoove, and Kelsey Grammer; their NY Yankees 3-part limited series The Bronx Zoo ‘90: Crime, Chaos & Baseball, co-produced with the NY Post, narrated by Richard Schiff and featuring Don Mattingly, Brian Cashman, Bernie Williams, Len Berman, Suzyn Waldman, Michael Kay, and a jail-house interview with Mell Hall; Between Me and My Mind, a feature-length documentary film about Phish co-founder Trey Anastasio available on Amazon; and The LeBrons, a multi-season animated kids series with NBA champion, LeBron James.