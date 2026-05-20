WellSky® and Unison Health Services, Inc. Expand Partnership, Driving AI-Powered Innovation in Home Healthcare

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WellSky, a global health and community care technology and services company, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Unison Health Services, Inc. (Unison), a leading home health agency that serves approximately 3,200 patients across the greater Los Angeles area. By adopting WellSky SkySense AI and embracing embedded AI technology, Unison is helping reduce clinician documentation burden, support workforce retention, and deliver a better care experience for its patients.

Our expanded partnership with Unison reflects what we hear from innovative agencies across the country — when clinicians have the right tools, they can be more present with patients, more satisfied in their work, and more committed to their organizations. Share

A WellSky Home Health EHR client since 2014, Unison recently adopted tools in the WellSky SkySense AI suite, including AI-powered ambient documentation, as part of its clinical innovation strategy. In just five months, 35 Unison clinicians have used WellSky SkySense AI to document more than 5,400 visits. The agency now plans to expand its use across all clinicians and additional visit types.

"At Unison, delivering exceptional care starts with supporting our clinicians,” said Stephanie Carpentier, CEO at Unison. “Burnout and documentation fatigue are driving people out of this industry, and we knew we had a responsibility to act. Our goal with WellSky SkySense AI was simple: give clinicians time and attention back. What we didn't anticipate was how quickly it became something they couldn't imagine working without. When your staff says, 'Don't take our AI away,' you know you've found something real. That kind of enthusiasm drives retention, and retention drives quality care. WellSky has been a true partner in helping us build an agency where great clinicians want to stay."

Unison's successful adoption of the WellSky embedded AI technology reinforces both the agency's culture of innovation and its deliberate implementation approach. Carpentier championed the rollout from the start, working closely with clinicians to provide training, answer questions, and gather real-time feedback. As a result, enthusiasm quickly spread, with Unison clinicians reporting savings of 15 to 20 minutes per chart, giving them more face-to-face time with patients during visits and less after-hours charting.

"Home health agencies are only as strong as the clinicians delivering care, and reducing the documentation burden is one of the most meaningful ways technology can support them," said Bill Miller, chairman and CEO at WellSky. "Our expanded partnership with Unison reflects what we hear from innovative agencies across the country — when clinicians have the right tools, they can be more present with patients, more satisfied in their work, and more committed to their organizations.”

For Unison, this is just the beginning. As WellSky continues to build upon its embedded AI-powered tools and workflows, the two organizations are committed to pushing the boundaries of what home health can look like — for clinicians, patients, and the industry.

Learn more about WellSky SkySense AI solutions at wellsky.com/ai-home.

About WellSky®

WellSky is one of America’s largest and most innovative healthcare technology companies, leading the movement for intelligent, coordinated care. In today’s value-based care environment, WellSky connects providers, payers, health systems, life sciences companies, and community organizations through AI-powered software, analytics, and services. Our solutions help organizations scale smarter, collaborate more effectively, and unlock data-driven insights. The result is better alignment across all dimensions of clinical and social care — supporting better outcomes and lower costs. WellSky serves more than 20,000 client sites — including the largest hospital systems, blood banks, cell therapy labs, home health and hospice franchises, post-acute providers, government agencies, and human services organizations. With more than 40 years of industry expertise further amplified by AI, WellSky anticipates clients’ needs and innovates relentlessly to shape the future of coordinated care. For more information, visit wellsky.com.