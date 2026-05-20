BankSouth Selects FIS® Core Banking Platform to Modernize Operations and Unlock AI Readiness

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial technology, today announced that BankSouth, a top-performing community bank in Georgia, has selected FIS to power its retail and business banking businesses.

BankSouth's decision to replace its existing core platform was driven by the bank’s need to better serve its customers by integrating AI capabilities and third-party fintech solutions more rapidly. The bank sought a technology partner that could scale with its ambitions, enable faster innovation, and support modern API-based integrations.

"BankSouth’s growth ambitions align perfectly with what FIS can deliver," said Andrew Beatty, Head of Global Cores, FIS. "With strong data capabilities and a future-ready architecture, FIS gives BankSouth the scalability and speed to innovate with confidence. We’re proud to support BankSouth in this next phase of its modernization journey, helping the bank manage the full money lifecycle on an integrated platform while unlocking new opportunities to serve its customers with excellence."

As the center of a fully connected financial ecosystem, FIS gives BankSouth access to:

FIS Code Connect , an open API platform that simplifies integrations and enables speed to market with innovative technologies

, an open API platform that simplifies integrations and enables speed to market with innovative technologies Advanced payments and card capabilities , including disputes, digital card functionality, and tools to help drive non-interest income

, including disputes, digital card functionality, and tools to help drive non-interest income Enhanced fraud protection, utilizing predictive analytics to identify and prevent threats before they occur

utilizing predictive analytics to identify and prevent threats before they occur Standardized data feeds, enabling BankSouth to more seamlessly implement AI-based fraud detection applications, personalized product recommendations, and enhance back-office automation

"Even as the pace of technological change ramps up, personal relationships remain at the heart of community banking," said Harold Reynolds, President and CEO, BankSouth. "FIS gives us seamless connectivity to the fintech partners we need, and their data strategy and commitment to data-driven banking set them apart. That, combined with their payments depth, innovation and genuine focus on client success, positions us to implement a real AI strategy — one that makes our consumer customers' lives easier and keeps our business customers competitive and responsive as commerce rapidly evolves."

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions and businesses. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index.