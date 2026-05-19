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Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Revises Outlook on France’s Non-Life Insurance Segment to Stable from Negative, Reflecting Top-line Growth, Technical Profitability

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised its outlook on France’s non-life insurance segment to stable from negative, reflecting top-line growth supported by rate increases, as well as technical profitability in spite of competitive pressures.

In its new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Market Segment Outlook: France Non-Life Insurance”, AM Best states that it expects that French non-life insurers’ top line will continue to grow over the next 12 months, driven by rate adjustments to offset the impact of continued claims inflation.

James Kenfack, financial analyst at AM Best and one of the authors of the outlook, said, “As a result of these adjustments, the segment’s overall profitability has been restored. Positive rate adjustments are expected to continue in 2026, albeit at a reduced pace.”

Morgane Hillebrandt, associate director, analytics, added, “While France remains a highly competitive mature market, strong discipline, as well as developed risk management and cost controls among French insurers, should help further improve technical margins and sustain profitability.”

To access a complimentary copy of this report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=364961.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

James Kenfack
Financial Analyst
+31 20 808 2272
james.kenfack@ambest.com

Morgane Hillebrandt
Associate Director, Analytics
+31 20 808 3176
morgane.hillebrandt@ambest.com

Edem Kuenyehia
Director, Market Development & Communications
+44 20 7397 0280
edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

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Contacts

James Kenfack
Financial Analyst
+31 20 808 2272
james.kenfack@ambest.com

Morgane Hillebrandt
Associate Director, Analytics
+31 20 808 3176
morgane.hillebrandt@ambest.com

Edem Kuenyehia
Director, Market Development & Communications
+44 20 7397 0280
edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

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