-

FCPT Announces Acquisition of a BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse Property for $4.6 Million

MILL VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse property for $4.6 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Texas and is corporate operated under a long-term triple net lease. The transaction was priced at a cap rate in range with previous FCPT transactions.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

Category: Acquisition

Contacts

Four Corners Property Trust:
Bill Lenehan, 415-965-8031
CEO

Patrick Wernig, 415-965-8038
CFO

Industry:

Four Corners Property Trust

NYSE:FCPT
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Four Corners Property Trust:
Bill Lenehan, 415-965-8031
CEO

Patrick Wernig, 415-965-8038
CFO

More News From Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Belle Tire Property for $2.4 Million

MILL VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Belle Tire property for $2.4 million. Belle Tire is a regional tire retailer and auto service provider with over 180 locations across Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, and Illinois. The property is located in a stro...

FCPT Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results

MILL VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (“FCPT” or the “Company”, NYSE: FCPT) today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Management Comments “FCPT started off 2026 in a strong position. After raising record liquidity and lowering our leverage profile in 2025, we closed on an attractively priced $200 million Term Loan to fund the investment pipeline at a 200+ basis point spread to historical acquisition yields,” said CEO Bill Lene...

FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Fogo de Chão Property for $5.7 Million

MILL VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Fogo de Chão property for $5.7 million. Fogo de Chão is a casual dining Brazilian steakhouse concept with over 90 locations across 27 U.S. states and more than 20 additional international locations. The pro...
Back to Newsroom