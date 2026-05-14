More Perks, Now Shared: JetBlue and United Unlock Reciprocal Loyalty Benefits in Latest ‘Blue Sky’ Update

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) today announced one of the most anticipated elements of its Blue Sky collaboration with United Airlines (Nasdaq: UAL): beginning this week, eligible TrueBlue® and MileagePlus® members can enjoy reciprocal loyalty perks and benefits when traveling across either airlines’ networks.

The integration of the airlines’ reciprocal loyalty benefits follows the successful launch of JetBlue and United’s interline agreement and sales, which allows customers to earn and redeem points and book flights on either carrier’s website. JetBlue and United are delivering on their commitment to create a more connected travel experience for customers.

Eligible TrueBlue and MileagePlus members who include their frequent flier number on their booking can now expect the following benefits when traveling across either airline’s network, including1:

Priority boarding When traveling on JetBlue, Premier® Platinum and Premier® 1K® members will board with Group 1; Premier Gold members with Group 2; and Premier Silver members with Group 3 When traveling on United, Mosaic 2, 3 and 4 members will board with Group 1 and Mosaic 1 members will board with Group 2

Complimentary access to extra legroom seating at check-in Includes EvenMore seating when traveling on JetBlue Includes Economy Plus® seating when traveling on United

Priority check-in and security

Complimentary preferred seat selection after booking

One free checked bag plus priority bag handling

Same-day standby options

“We are always looking for new ways to elevate the experience for our most loyal customers and this latest enhancement to our Blue Sky collaboration offers even greater value to our brand loyal customers,” said Ed Pouthier, JetBlue’s vice president of loyalty and personalization. “With more ways to earn and redeem, more destinations to explore across both airline networks, and now reciprocal benefits, Blue Sky delivers unmatched value for our most loyal customers. We’re elevating the travel experience by bringing seamless, meaningful perks to life across both airlines."

Unlocking What’s Next: More Connectivity and Travel Enhancements

Since the launch of Blue Sky last May, customers can book and purchase flights across both airline’s websites via the airlines’ industry interline agreement and earn and redeem loyalty currency across eligible itineraries. In the future, customers will be able to travel on both JetBlue and United within a single connected interline ticket, streamlining access to JetBlue’s leading leisure network alongside United’s expansive domestic and global footprint, including United Express®. With reciprocal perks and benefits, and greater flexibility, Blue Sky is delivering more ways to personalize the travel experience.

Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply; taxes and fees may apply to award travel. More information for JetBlue customers is available at jetblue.com/jetblue-united, and for United MileagePlus members at united.com/bluesky.

JetBlue’s Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and are based on information currently available to us. These include, without limitation, risks associated with the implementation of the Blue Sky collaboration and our plans for future operations. Given the risks and uncertainties surrounding forward-looking statements, you should not place undue reliance on these statements. You should understand that many important factors, in addition to those discussed or incorporated by reference in this press release, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Further information concerning these and other factors is contained in JetBlue's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including but not limited to in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as may be updated by our other SEC filings. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 cities throughout the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, Canada and Europe. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.