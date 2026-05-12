Dunkin’ and Foodtastic Sign Deal to Open Hundreds of Locations in Canada

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foodtastic, one of Canada’s leading restaurant operators, today announced it has signed a master franchising agreement with Inspire Brands to open hundreds of Dunkin’ locations across Canada.

Under the new agreement, Foodtastic will have exclusive rights to develop the Dunkin’ brand nationally through both corporate and franchise-operated locations. This expansion strengthens Foodtastic’s relationship with Inspire Brands and adds a globally recognized coffee and donut concept to its Canadian portfolio.

“Bringing Dunkin’ back to Canada is a significant growth opportunity for Foodtastic and our franchise partners across the country,” said Peter Mammas, Foodtastic Founder and CEO. “This agreement demonstrates the strength of our relationship with Inspire Brands and the confidence we have built together through our work with Jimmy John’s in Canada. We are committed to growing the Dunkin’ brand thoughtfully to meet the needs of Canadian guests and communities.”

The first Dunkin’ location in Canada is expected to open in late 2026 or early 2027. Foodtastic will manage market development, franchisee recruitment, and operations in Canada. The menu will feature a wide range of hot and iced coffees, espresso beverages, teas, donuts, sandwiches, and snacks.

“Dunkin’s international footprint continues to thrive, so we are excited to bring this iconic brand to Canada through a strong, like-minded partner,” said Michael Haley, President of International at Inspire Brands. “Foodtastic has a proven track record of successfully growing leading restaurant brands, already established with their early progress growing Jimmy John’s. We value the shared commitment, operational expertise, and long-term vision they bring to this partnership.”

This agreement further strengthens the partnership between the two companies and reinforces Foodtastic’s role as a Canadian growth partner for global restaurant brands.

For over 75 years, Dunkin' has been a global leader in coffee and donuts, with more than 14,200 restaurants in nearly 40 markets. Details on the first Canadian location, market rollout, and franchise opportunities will be shared as development progresses. For franchising inquiries and more information on Dunkin’s expansion in Canada, visit foodtastic.ca/dunkin.

ABOUT FOODTASTIC:

Foodtastic is a leading Canadian restaurant franchisor with a portfolio of 27 diverse brands and over 1,200 establishments across the country. As a growing industry player, Foodtastic focuses on innovation, operational excellence, and the legacy of local brands to drive both national and international expansion. Iconic brands include Rotisseries Benny, La Belle et La Bœuf, Monza, Second Cup, Quesada, Freshii, and Pita Pit, among others. With a bold vision and strong franchise partnerships, Foodtastic continues to build a dynamic and influential presence in the global food service industry. More information is available at www.foodtastic.ca.

ABOUT INSPIRE BRANDS:

Inspire Brands is a multi-brand restaurant company whose portfolio includes more than 33,300 Arby’s, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s, and SONIC locations worldwide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. For more information, visit InspireBrands.com.

ABOUT DUNKIN’:

Dunkin’, founded in 1950, is the largest coffee and donuts brand in the United States, with more than 14,200 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets. Dunkin’ is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit DunkinDonuts.com.

For franchising and real estate inquires, visit foodtastic.ca/dunkin