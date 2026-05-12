Hungry Howie’s Pizza Selects Toast for 500-Location Footprint

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pizza operations are among the most technically complex in hospitality—between managing pickup and delivery simultaneously and customizing orders at scale, all while keeping kitchens moving. That’s why Toast (NYSE: TOST), the global technology platform built for restaurants and retail businesses, is proud to bring its enterprise technology suite to Hungry Howie’s—the nation’s original Flavored Crust® pizza—where it will be implemented across Hungry Howie’s entire footprint of approximately 500 restaurant locations.

Hungry Howie’s is the second enterprise pizza brand to choose Toast this year, joining a host of Toast customer pizza brands large and small. Toast’s platform supports these high-volume operations while Toast’s Partner Ecosystem—with integration partners like Cartwheel, Stream, and others—allow pizza operators to build the ultimate, customized tech stack to keep their pies moving, staff and guests happy, and business running smoothly.

Hungry Howie’s selected Toast to modernize its technology, attract new franchisees, and manage the operational demands inherent in large-scale pizza operations. To create a comprehensive, pizza-specific tech stack to handle those demands, Hungry Howie’s will implement Toast restaurant point-of-sale (POS) terminals, Multi-Location Management, Kitchen Display Systems (KDS), and Toast Payment Processing. They are also looking forward to leveraging AI-powered insights provided by Toast IQ, while developing a long-term, stable partnership their franchisees can depend on.

“Pizza is one of the most complicated categories in hospitality, and the Toast platform is designed to handle it—from toggling between pickup and delivery to allowing guests to accurately place orders for preferred topping mixes,” said Kelly Esten, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Enterprise at Toast. “We are thrilled to partner with a unique, legacy brand like Hungry Howie’s and power the tech stack to deliver that famous Flavored Crust® to more communities than ever.”

“Hungry Howie’s has spent over 50 years building a brand based on flavor and incredible service. To continue our growth, we selected Toast as a best-in-class technology partner that truly understands the unique technical demands of our business and the enterprise scale at which we operate,” said Dan McKay, Vice President of Technology Services at Hungry Howie’s. “Toast’s flexibility and its ability to integrate seamlessly with our existing partners made it the right choice to help us scale, support our franchisees, and keep our focus on the food.”

Toast currently serves hundreds of multi-unit brands, including Caribou Coffee, Choice Hotels, Potbelly Sandwich Shop, Craveworthy Brands, Perkins American Food Co., Nothing Bundt Cakes, Papa Gino's & D'Angelo, and Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill, among others. For more information about Toast and its enterprise capabilities, visit our Toast for Enterprise page.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the context of the statement and generally arise when Toast or its management is discussing its beliefs, estimates or expectations. Such statements generally include the words “believes,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “outlook,” “continues,” or similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, but represent the beliefs of Toast and its management at the time the statements were made regarding future events which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside Toast’s control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Toast’s business arrangement with its customer and the planned and future implementation of such business arrangement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Toast’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' in Toast’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, Toast’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and Toast’s subsequent SEC filings. Toast can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements will be attained or achieved. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to Toast as of the date hereof, and Toast disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Toast’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

About Toast

Toast [NYSE: TOST] is a global technology platform built for restaurant and retail businesses. From the busiest local restaurants and shops to large hospitality brands, Toast helps owners and operators manage their businesses more efficiently, drive guest demand, and build lasting success.

Toast integrates software, agentic AI, payments, financial technology solutions, and hardware with a broad partner ecosystem. Powering billions of purchases throughout local commerce, Toast delivers the precision and innovation required for modern restaurant and retail environments. For more information, visit www.toasttab.com.

About Hungry Howie’s

Known for inventing Flavored Crust® pizza, Hungry Howie’s has been around for more than 50 years and provides customers of all ages high-quality products at a great value. Currently, the brand has nearly 500 stores in 18 states across the United States and their customers are big fans of flavor. The menu aims to satisfy all – with dough made fresh daily in-house at all locations, offering original round, deep dish, thin crust, and gluten-free options, coupled with the array of options for just crust, including 8 free Flavored Crust® options – Butter, Asiago Cheese, Cajun, Butter Cheese, Sesame, Garlic Herb, Ranch, and Italian Herb. No one can live on pizza alone, so Hungry Howie’s offers a great selection of calzone-style oven-baked subs, Howie Bread®, fresh salads, Howie Wings®, Howie Rolls®, desserts & Pepsi® products.

To learn more about Hungry Howie’s, visit HungryHowies.com and follow the brand on Facebook, X, Instagram or Tik Tok. For franchising opportunities, visit the Hungry Howie's franchising page.

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