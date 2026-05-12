SURMOUNT Facilitates $11.9 Million Net Lease Transaction of FedEx Ground Facility in Kentucky

PADUCAH, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SURMOUNT, the industry-leading full-service net lease real estate advisory and investment platform, today announced that it arranged the sale of an 82,754-square-foot FedEx Ground distribution facility located at 2500 Eich Road in Paducah, Kentucky.

SURMOUNT’s Rocco Driscoll and Anthony Bird represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. Following a nearly 17-year hold period, the seller elected to monetize the asset after strategically enhancing its value through a newly executed 10-year lease extension with FedEx Ground. The property traded at $144 per square foot, reflecting continued investor demand for long-term, credit-backed net lease assets.

“This transaction reflects the fiduciary approach we strive to bring to every client relationship,” said Rocco Driscoll, Vice President, Investments at SURMOUNT. “We continuously monitor client portfolios to ensure they remain aligned with broader investment objectives, market conditions, and the client’s long-term strategy. Our role is not simply facilitating transactions, but helping clients thoughtfully evaluate whether it is the right time to buy, sell, hold, refinance, or strategically reposition assets within their portfolio. Prioritizing long-term relationships over any single transaction allows us to maintain open dialogue with clients and identify optimal timing for strategic portfolio decisions.”

Driscoll continued, “In this case, the client’s objective was to strategically rebalance a portion of his industrial portfolio to strengthen long-term real estate fundamentals, enhance diversification, and position the family trust for the strongest possible risk-adjusted returns for future generations.”

The approximately 10-acre property benefits from Paducah’s strategic positioning along major interstate and regional freight corridors, providing efficient access to key Midwestern and Southeastern markets including St. Louis and Nashville.

“SURMOUNT’s extensive investor relationships were critical to maximizing value in this transaction,” said Anthony Bird, Vice President, Investments at SURMOUNT. “Our platform’s ability to identify and engage qualified buyers who understand net lease fundamentals allowed us to secure competitive pricing for a newly extended, credit-backed lease with an investment-grade tenant.”

About SURMOUNT

SURMOUNT is a full-service commercial real estate firm offering global expertise in net lease advisory, sale leaseback, lease structuring, development, capital markets, and principal investments. With over 130 professionals across offices in New York City, Boston, Scottsdale, and Chicago, SURMOUNT provides end-to-end real estate services for private investors, REITs, private equity and financial sponsors, family offices, multi-unit franchisees, business owners, tenants, developers, and lenders.