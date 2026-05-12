Ritholtz Wealth Management Launches ‘Porterhouse’ Equity SMA Strategy in Partnership with Franklin Templeton

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ritholtz Wealth Management (“Ritholtz”), a national RIA overseeing more than $7.6 billion in assets for high-net-worth clients and institutions, today announced the launch of Porterhouse, a new equity separately managed account (SMA) strategy developed in partnership with global investment leader Franklin Templeton. The strategy is available exclusively to Ritholtz clients and is designed to complement the firm’s core asset allocation models.

Porterhouse, which is powered by Franklin Templeton’s Canvas, an end-to-end platform for personalized tax-aware portfolios, is an active, quantitatively managed equity SMA built around a straightforward premise: own the market’s leaders while they are leading and step aside when they are not. The strategy builds on the same research behind Josh Brown’s widely followed “Best Stocks in the Market” list and reflects the firm’s disciplined approach to investing. It screens for companies that exhibit strong momentum and fundamentals, including earnings and cash flows, to identify those with high potential for future growth.

“When walking into a great steakhouse, most people aren’t ordering a sampler platter. They’re generally there for the porterhouse,” said Josh Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz. “It’s a deliberate choice to focus on the best thing on the menu and not dilute it with a little bit of everything. That’s the mindset here: we’re concentrating on the stocks that are actually leading and we’re willing to move on when they’re not. Partnering with Franklin Templeton on this strategy is a natural extension of a relationship we’ve built over more than a decade.”

The strategy is intentionally selective. Each month, the portfolio is constructed from a defined universe of large-cap equities—those in the top 50 percent of the Russell 1000® Index—generating a focused “buy list” of companies that meet specific momentum and quality criteria. That list can expand when opportunities are abundant and contract when they are not, allowing the portfolio to concentrate capital in higher-conviction names or sell and free up cash when fewer stocks meet the bar.

“Our core allocation models are built to compound quietly over time," added Michael Batnick, CFA, managing partner at Ritholtz. “Long-term investors are rewarded for letting the market do the heavy lifting. Porterhouse takes a more active approach. It focuses on what the market is rewarding right now and adjusts as stocks fall in and out of favor. Momentum is an established concept we’ve employed in client portfolios for the better part of a decade, and this is a focused way to apply it.”

Ritholtz Wealth Management has partnered with Franklin Templeton on the strategy, building on a relationship spanning more than a decade and leveraging Franklin Templeton’s global investment capabilities. Porterhouse will be available to qualified Ritholtz clients as of June 1, and investors interested in learning more about the strategy and its role within a broader portfolio should contact their Ritholtz financial advisor. To learn more, visit ritholtzwealth.com/porterhouse.

About Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management is a registered investment adviser based in New York City, with offices across the country, that offers a full suite of financial planning and asset management services to high-net-worth households, corporate retirement plans, endowments and charitable foundations. The firm's core principle is bringing value-added investment and financial planning help to its clients as a fee-only fiduciary advisor. For more information, please visit ritholtzwealth.com, follow us on X @ritholtzwealth and Instagram and watch us on YouTube at The Compound.

Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Ritholtz Wealth Management and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal capital and there is no guarantee that the intended outcomes are achieved. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. No advice may be rendered by Ritholtz Wealth Management unless a client service agreement is in place. The Porterhouse Portfolio Strategy is new, with no operating history, and therefore does not have a performance history. As a result, prospective investors will have no track record or history on which to base their investment decision.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton is a trusted investment partner, delivering tailored solutions that align with clients’ strategic goals. With deep portfolio management expertise across public and private markets, we combine investment excellence with cutting-edge technology. Since our founding in 1947, we have empowered clients through strategic partnership, forward-looking insights, and continuous innovation – providing the tools and resources to navigate change and capture opportunity.

With $1.68 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, Franklin Templeton operates globally in more than 35 countries.

All investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal. CANVAS® is an interactive web-based investment tool developed by O’Shaughnessy Asset Management, L.L.C. (“OSAM”) that permits an investment professional to select a desired investment strategy for the professional’s client.

Franklin Templeton, its affiliates, and its employees are not in the business of providing tax or legal advice to taxpayers. These materials and any tax-related statements are not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used or relied upon, by any such taxpayer for the purpose of avoiding tax penalties or complying with any applicable tax laws or regulations. Tax related statements, if any, may have been written in connection with the “promotion or marketing” of the transaction(s) or matter(s) addressed by these materials, to the extent allowed by applicable law. Any such taxpayer should seek advice based on the taxpayer’s particular circumstances from an independent tax advisor.

To learn more, visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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