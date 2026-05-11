Your Card, Your Security. Tap: A Safer Way to Verify Identity — Visa, Keyno, and Fidelity Bank (Bahamas) Lead the Transformation

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visa (NYSE: V) today announced a major step forward in how consumers verify their identity in the digital era, with the first-ever deployment of its Tap to Confirm and Tap to Activate technology for issuing banks. Launched in collaboration with fintech partner Keyno and Fidelity Bank (Bahamas) Limited, this innovation represents a paradigm shift in how consumers prove who they are to their financial institutions — turning the physical Visa card into a trusted identity credential that works with a simple tap inside the banking app they already use.

As commerce becomes increasingly digital, identity verification has emerged as one of the defining challenges of modern banking and payments. Instead of relying on one-time passcodes, call center verification, or other complex authentication processes, cardholders can now confirm their identity or activate a new card simply by tapping their Visa card to their mobile device — providing EMV-level security while delivering a frictionless user experience.

Visa Powers the Next Era of Identity Verification

The breakthrough technology showcases Visa's innovation leadership by leveraging advanced EMV cryptography and Visa's proprietary Chip Authenticate service. The solution integrates Visa's robust Transaction Exchange (VTEX) API for real-time card data authentication directly through VisaNet — the world's most advanced payment processing network, handling over 150 billion transactions annually.

"Identity verification has become one of the defining challenges of digital commerce — and one of the biggest points of friction for consumers and issuers alike. With tap authentication, Visa is transforming the card in your wallet into a secure, intuitive identity credential, delivering an experience that is easier for consumers and more secure for issuers. This is what Visa's payments expertise and global infrastructure make possible,” said, Mike Romero, Head of Digital Solutions, Visa Latin America and the Caribbean.

Enabling Issuers and Transforming Consumer Experience

Partnering with Keyno - whose technology provides secure digital card solutions - and launching first with Fidelity, Visa enhances issuers’ ability to:

Accelerate digital onboarding and activation with instant card activation

with instant card activation Reduce bank call center costs by turning users to in-app experiences

by turning users to in-app experiences Reduce fraud significantly with best-in-class EMV cryptogram validation that surpasses SMS-based authentication

with best-in-class EMV cryptogram validation that surpasses SMS-based authentication Offer customers faster, tap-based authentication for high-risk activity, like changes to passwords, mailing addresses. high value money transfers, or account limits

for high-risk activity, like changes to passwords, mailing addresses. high value money transfers, or account limits Eliminate friction while strengthening security - no more wait times for call centers or delayed SMS codes

“Identity is the key to safe commerce. Now, your Visa card is the key to secure online identity verification. Keyno and Visa are leading the way—making digital banking safer, simpler, and more trusted with just a tap,” said, Robert J Steinman, CEO Keyno.

Following the successful Fidelity pilot, Visa is positioning Tap to Confirm as a premium security and authentication solution with global expansion planned throughout the year.

FAQ

Q: What is Tap to Confirm?

Tap to Confirm lets cardholders verify possession of their card for actions like high-value transfers or account changes by simply tapping their Visa card on their own mobile device using the issuer's banking app, replacing OTP with secure EMV authentication.

Q: What is Tap to Activate?

Tap to Activate allows cardholders to activate a new Visa card instantly and securely by tapping the card on their mobile phone within the issuer's app, eliminating the need to call support or enter activation codes.

Q: Who are the partners in this pilot?

Visa has partnered with Keyno (keyno.io), a provider of secure digital card solutions, and Fidelity (www.fidelitygroup.com) for the first commercial rollout of these breakthrough tap features.

Q: How does this improve security?

The solutions use EMV chip cryptogram technology and Visa's Chip Authenticate service for each tap, creating highly secure, fraud-resistant authentication that significantly exceeds the security of other authentication methods.

Q: What are the benefits for cardholders?

Faster, frictionless onboarding and card activation

Elimination of passwords, SMS delays, and phone calls

EMV-grade security for all authentication actions

Intuitive tap gesture requiring no learning curve

Q: When will these features be available?

The initial rollout with Fidelity is now live, with plans for expansion throughout 2026.

Q: Do I need a special app?

For this pilot, these features will be available within Fidelity's FIDSECURE mobile app powered by Keyno's technology and Visa's Tap to Confirm authentication infrastructure.

Q: What makes this different from other authentication methods?

Unlike OTP or app-based authentication, Visa's Tap technology uses the physical card's EMV chip as the authentication factor, providing stronger security while simplifying the user experience.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

About Keyno

Keyno is a fintech innovator that helps issuers reduce card-not-present fraud and accelerate digital adoption through advanced card-security and enablement technologies. Its CVVkey® platform powers Dynamic CVV2, Digital Card Display with Full PAN, 3DS Biometric Authentication, Click-to-Pay Issuer Enablement, and Tap-to-X services for banks, credit unions, and fintechs worldwide.

www.keyno.io