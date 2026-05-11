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Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Stable Outlook on Italy’s Non-Life Insurance Segment

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has maintained its stable outlook on Italy's non-life insurance segment and expects gross written premium (GWP) in the segment to continue on a steady growth trend during 2026 across all lines of business, although at a slower pace than in recent years.

In its new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Market Segment Outlook: Italy Non-Life Insurance”, AM Best also states that the additional fiscal burden from the 2026 Budget Law will not place significant pressure on profit margins for non-life insurers, with additional costs likely to be passed on to policyholders.

Andrea Porta, senior financial analyst and one of the authors of the outlook, said, "Motor continues to dominate Italy’s non-life segment, accounting for approximately 40% of total GWP. However, the growth rate in GWP for non-motor lines outgrew motor in 2025, and AM Best expects strong demand for non-motor coverages to continue in 2026."

To access a complimentary copy of this report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=364724.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Andrea Porta
Senior Financial Analyst
+31 20 808 1700
andrea.porta@ambest.com

Eli Sanchez
Director, Analytics
+31 20 808 3190
eli.sanchez@ambest.com

Edem Kuenyehia
Director, Market Development & Communications
+44 20 7397 0280
edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

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Contacts

Andrea Porta
Senior Financial Analyst
+31 20 808 1700
andrea.porta@ambest.com

Eli Sanchez
Director, Analytics
+31 20 808 3190
eli.sanchez@ambest.com

Edem Kuenyehia
Director, Market Development & Communications
+44 20 7397 0280
edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

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