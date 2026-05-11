U.S. Sugar, Autonomous Solutions, Inc., and Everglades Equipment Group Announce Nation’s Largest Commercial Deployment of Autonomous Tractors in American Sugar Industry

CLEWISTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. Sugar today announced the launch of the largest commercial use of autonomous tractors in the American sugar industry, deploying a fleet of unmanned John Deere tractors within its 255,000 acres of farmland in South Florida. The autonomous fleet is fitted with American technology developed by Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI) and secured with support from Florida John Deere distributor Everglades Equipment Group.

“U.S. Sugar has always believed that combining innovation with hard work is the best way to keep feeding American families,” said Ken McDuffie, president and CEO of U.S. Sugar. Share

U.S. Sugar’s new autonomous fleet includes four John Deere 8R Series tractors and one John Deere 9R Series tractor operating in sugarcane fields up to 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The tractors, which are traditionally manually operated, are fitted with ASI’s Vehicle Automation Kit (VAK), to operate autonomously with oversight from a central command station, where a single operator will oversee multiple vehicles at once using Mobius, ASI’s autonomous fleet management platform.

“U.S. Sugar has always believed that combining innovation with hard work is the best way to keep feeding American families,” said Ken McDuffie, president and CEO of U.S. Sugar. “By leveraging American technology to increase efficiency and maximize productivity, we are also increasing reliability in our domestic food supply while creating new, higher-skilled opportunities for our employees.”

The autonomous tractors deliver measurable benefits across U.S. Sugar’s farms, including improved accuracy, higher production, enhanced sustainability and increased reliability in land preparation. The technology was piloted on U.S. Sugar’s farmlands during an 18-month research and development phase.

As the company incorporates its autonomous fleet, U.S. Sugar is working to retain all current employees through additional training and support in new roles, including in autonomous tractor operations. The company is committed to hiring employees for the knowledge-based skills this state-of-the-art technology requires.

U.S. Sugar selected ASI, a worldwide leader in industrial off-road vehicle automation, to develop, test and customize the autonomous system to U.S. Sugar’s operations. ASI partners with various commercial industries, including logistics, heavy construction and landscaping to enhance efficiency, safety and workforce productivity. ASI’s solution integrates with the tractors’ existing drive-by-wire system, turning familiar John Deere platforms into fully autonomous workhorses capable of continuous, precise operation.

“At ASI, our mission is to help you reach your potential through innovative robotic solutions, and U.S. Sugar is a powerful example of that mission in action,” said ASI CEO Mel Torrie. “This deployment demonstrates that autonomy is not a futuristic concept. It is a practical, scalable tool that helps American farmers do more with less, improve safety in the field and keep pace with global demand.”

U.S. Sugar is leveraging this autonomous technology on state-of-art tractors purchased from Everglades Equipment Group, a company headquartered in Florida and known for its expertise in large scale farming machinery.

“Everglades Equipment Group is proud to stand alongside U.S. Sugar and ASI in bringing this next-generation of agricultural technology to South Florida’s fields,” said Mike Schlechter, president at Everglades Equipment Group. “By pairing John Deere’s trusted equipment with cutting-edge autonomous systems, we are helping growers boost productivity, improve accuracy and reduce resource use, all while keeping American agriculture at the forefront of innovation.”

The decision to expand use of autonomous tractors within the company’s farming operations was determined after its successful pilot during the fall prep season.

Over the next decade, the technology will be deployed within U.S. Sugar’s 255,000 acres of farmland, which is nearly 400 square miles, equivalent to nearly 200,000 football fields or more than 10 times the size of Miami. The technology is currently used for sugarcane land preparation and cultivation, and the company intends to potentially expand the technology for other types of farming, including sweet corn and green bean land preparation and cultivation in the future.

About U.S. Sugar

U.S. Sugar is a South Florida-based farming and processing company that sustainably grows sugarcane, citrus, sweet corn and other winter and spring vegetables that feed American families. The company was founded in 1931 by Charles Stewart Mott, a visionary leader who hailed from a long line of farmers.

Since the beginning, the company’s success has been rooted in traditional farming values and respect for the land. U.S. Sugar also operates a sugar refinery in Savannah, Georgia that produces retail and store-brand sugar for customers throughout the southeast.

Along with operating its 300-mile railroad, in total, U.S. Sugar sustainably farms 255,000 acres in Highlands, Glades, Hendry, Palm Beach and Martin counties in Florida and serves as a vital part of our rural communities, providing 2,000 jobs, community leadership, and philanthropic support. For more information, please visit www.ussugar.com.

About Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI), worldwide leader of industrial vehicle automation, developed the Mobius® autonomous fleet management system. ASI’s innovative, proprietary robotic hardware and software make any fleet, large and small, operate autonomously. Trusted by global Fortune 500 companies across various sectors, such as heavy construction, agriculture, logistics, and landscaping, ASI transforms the dirty, dull, and dangerous into efficient, scalable, accurate, and reliably productive operations. Founded in 2000 by a group of engineers who took technologies developed at Utah State University into the commercial sector, ASI has grown to become one of the largest privately held robotics-focused companies anywhere and continues to rapidly scale. Homebase is ASI’s 150-acre proving ground in Northern Utah with offices in Salt Lake City, Utah, Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, and Longmont, Colorado. For more information, visit asirobots.com or follow ASI on LinkedIn.

About Everglades Equipment Group

Founded in 1963, Everglades Equipment Group is a family-owned and operated full-service John Deere dealership with 19 locations across Central and South Florida. The company serves a wide range of customers, from some of the largest agricultural producers of sugar, citrus, and vegetables to individual farmers, golf courses, nurseries, landscape management companies, construction businesses, and property owners. For more information, visit evergladesfarmequipment.com.

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