Ouster and DXOMARK Announce Strategic Collaboration on the World’s First Native Color Lidar with REV8

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ouster, Inc. (Nasdaq: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a leader in sensing and perception for Physical AI, announced today its strategic collaboration with DXOMARK, a global leader in image quality evaluation and developer of advanced testing solutions. This partnership aims to test and optimize the next generation of sensing technologies, starting with the new Ouster Rev8 OS family, the world’s first native color lidar.

As sensing technologies evolve toward more complex, multi-modal systems, the need for accurate, reliable, and standardized performance evaluation becomes critical. This collaboration brings DXOMARK's 20 years of expertise in image quality testing and sensor benchmarking to Ouster’s cutting-edge digital lidar technology to support the development and optimization of next-generation sensing products. Through rigorous independent testing, DXOMARK enables Ouster to maximize system performance and image quality for the most demanding real-world environments.

During the development of Ouster Rev8, DXOMARK provided a comprehensive analysis of Image Sensor Processing and conducted a series of advanced tests to assess and optimize system performance in real-world scenarios. These included computation and evaluations of color fidelity, environmental robustness, and perception accuracy under varying lighting and weather conditions, ensuring Rev8 meets the requirements of next generation use cases.

“DXOMARK is a leader in image quality testing across multiple industries. Their rigorous and trusted benchmarking methodologies make them an ideal partner as we continue to push the boundaries of sensing performance and perception systems,” said Ouster CEO Angus Pacala.

Where traditional cameras struggle in adverse weather and lidar has historically been limited to near-infrared light, Ouster’s Rev8 native color lidar bridges the gap. By expanding the sensor’s vision to the full range of human-visible color, Rev8 captures a massive increase in environmental data with intuitive visual information. Critically, even when objects exceed the lidar’s detection range, integrated color data continues to provide a rich stream of information, maintaining visual awareness where depth data cannot reach. With structural and color data fused through physics at the silicon level, the system requires no complex calibration, allowing the industry to instantly pair lidar precision with computer vision to power the next era of Physical AI.

“We are proud to collaborate with Ouster, a company that shares our commitment to innovation, on its new Rev8 sensors. This partnership represents an important step in extending our image quality expertise to new 3D depth sensing domains and supporting the development of next-generation perception systems,” said Frédéric Guichard, CEO of DXOMARK.

For more information on Rev8 with native color, visit ouster.com/rev8 or view the product video here.

About DXOMARK

DXOMARK is a global leader in imaging quality evaluation, helping industries to design, validate and optimize products to deliver outstanding visual experiences. Combining scientific testing with real-world analysis, DXOMARK provides objective, reliable elements that translate directly into product performance improvements. Independent and privately owned, DXOMARK supports the imaging ecosystem across the entire product lifecycle, from development to benchmarking, through advanced testing services, proprietary lab solutions, and in-depth performance analysis. Headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt (France), DXOMARK brings together around 100 experts in imaging technologies and operates a global network of state-of-the-art laboratories. For over 20 years, the company has conducted thousands of evaluations annually and deployed more than 200 turnkey lab solutions within customers’ R&D centers worldwide.

DXOMARK’s offerings include:

Testing services to support product development and optimization

Benchmarking reports & performance analysis for commercial devices

Turnkey lab solutions (DXOMARK Analyzer) for in-house testing at scale

DXOMARK Insights, bridging user expectations with engineering decisions

DXOMARK also publishes scores, reviews and related contents on dxomark.com, helping consumers understand better product performance and user experience.

Learn more about DXOMARK’s professional solutions at corp.dxomark.com. Stay up to date with the latest DXOMARK news on LinkedIn.

About Ouster

Ouster (Nasdaq: OUST) is a leader in sensing and perception for Physical AI across industrial, robotics, automotive, and smart infrastructure. With a unified platform of high-performance digital lidar, cameras, AI compute, sensor fusion and perception software, and AI models, Ouster delivers solutions that improve quality of life in the physical world. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Ouster has a global presence serving thousands of customers with offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information about our products, visit www.ouster.com, contact our sales team, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations of management that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Words such as “expect,” “will”, “may,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “reflect,” “should,” “plan,” “can,” “could,” “offer,” “estimate,” “possible,” “potential,” “pursue,” “demonstrate,” and the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. All statements, other than historical facts, including statements regarding the capabilities and benefits of Ouster’s digital lidar, the demand for Ouster’s product offerings, Ouster’s strategy and its competitive position constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including, but not limited to, Ouster’s ability to anticipate market demand for its products and offerings; the possibility of cancellation or postponement of contracts or unsuccessful implementations; risks related to the adoption of Ouster’s products, inaccurate forecasts of market growth and customer demand; Ouster’s ability to respond to evolving regulations and standards; product quality and liability risks; and other important risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and as may be further updated from time to time in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully and in the totality of the circumstances when evaluating these forward-looking statements, and not to place undue reliance on any of them. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s reasonable estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. While Ouster may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it disclaims any obligation to do so, other than as may be required by law, even if subsequent events cause its views to change.