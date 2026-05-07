Bridge Logistics Properties Secures ±68-Acre Development Site in Jurupa Valley’s The District in Largest Inland Empire Industrial Land Sale in Three Years

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bridge Logistics Properties (“BLP”) announced the acquisition of a ±68-acre fully entitled development site within The District, a 245-acre mixed-use master-planned development in Jurupa Valley, California.

BLP plans to develop a state-of-the-art logistics facility designed to meet the evolving needs of modern occupiers, including users requiring significant trailer parking capacity, as well as tenants seeking future expansion capability. Share

The site is entitled for up to a 1.5 million-square-foot cross-dock logistics facility and represents a rare opportunity to develop a large-scale industrial asset in one of Southern California’s most supply-constrained and strategically located logistics markets.

Positioned with prominent frontage along State Route 60, off Rubidoux Blvd., the property offers exceptional regional connectivity to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, major population centers, and critical transportation infrastructure throughout Southern California.

BLP plans to develop a state-of-the-art logistics facility designed to meet the evolving needs of modern occupiers, including users requiring significant trailer parking capacity, as well as tenants seeking future expansion capability.

Planned building specifications include:

42-foot clear height

195-foot to 250-foot truck courts

196 dock-high doors

542 trailer stalls

Flexible site configuration designed for high-throughput operations and future scalability

“The acquisition of this site reflects our continued conviction in premier logistics locations with durable long-term fundamentals and scarcity of large-format development opportunities,” said Paul Jones, Managing Director of BLP. “The District offers a unique combination of scale, entitlement certainty, and exceptional accessibility. Located within a master planned development, it combines walkable retail and a true live, work, play environment, which we believe will be an important differentiator for occupiers focused on attracting and retaining talent.”

The subject site is part of a larger master-planned development known as The District and is expected to include approximately 1,100 residential units, 37 acres of commercial retail space, a hotel site and business parks.

DO Capital Group, a privately-held real estate development and investment firm that entitled The District and sold the subject site to BLP, will continue as the developer of the retail, residential, and commercial components of the Project.

“This transaction marks a major milestone in the realization of The District,” said Mauricio Oberfeld, Co-Founding Principal of DO Capital Group. “After more than eight years of planning and collaboration with the City of Jurupa Valley, we are pleased to complete this sale to Bridge Logistics Properties, whose project will complement the broader vision we have established for the site as a thoughtfully designed, large-scale mixed use environment. We look forward to bringing this marquee development to fruition in the years ahead.”

Peter McWilliams and Mike McCrary of Jones Lang LaSalle facilitated the transaction and can be contacted for any leasing inquiries.

About BLP

BLP is a vertically-integrated logistics real estate investment manager led by tenured, multi-disciplinary real estate professionals with experience navigating several economic environments over the past three decades. Its founding members and leadership team employ a disciplined investment strategy that is both cycle-tested and innovative. Founded in 2021, BLP is comprised of industrial real estate veterans with prior tenure at Brookfield, Prologis, IDI Logistics, Duke Realty, Hines and KTR Partners.

BLP is highly collaborative with its institutional capital partners. Leveraging its deep local relationships and its global operating experience, BLP uncovers and executes on investment opportunities in targeted coastal and gateway markets in the U.S. BLP executes its acquisition and development strategy in a vertically integrated regional structure across five offices located in New Jersey, Atlanta, Miami, Dallas and Los Angeles. Its steadfast focus on innovation and sustainable development promotes solutions that are both profitable and socially responsible. For more information, visit BridgeBLP.com.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group is an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) and a leading alternative investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. Powered by Apollo, Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select real estate verticals.

Forward-Looking Statements:

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