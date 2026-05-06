Zip Launches AI Agents for Accounting, Helping the World’s Most Complex Companies Close the Books Faster and More Accurately

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zip, the leading AI platform for enterprise procurement, today launched AI Automation for Procure-to-Pay, a suite of purpose-built AI agents that automate the full accounting workflow from purchase request to payment. Zip has already orchestrated more than $500 billion in spend for hundreds of the world’s leading companies, including Anthropic, AMD, Discover, Dollar Tree, OpenAI, and T-Mobile. Now, Zip is extending that same AI automation to the finance and accounting teams responsible for recording every dollar of that spend accurately.

“Within six months of deploying Zip, we are coding a higher volume of invoices with 96% faster cycle times, with the same size team. We didn't need to choose between speed or accuracy, Zip allowed us to do both at once." Mark Hlavek, VP Controller, Unifi Share

According to Deloitte’s Q4 2025 CFO Signals Survey, 87% of CFOs say AI will be critical to their finance department’s operations in 2026. Yet only 14% completely trust it to deliver accurate accounting data on its own. The gap has a simple explanation: in most industries, 80% automated and 95% accurate are both wins. In finance, 80% automated means your team is still closing the books manually. And 95% accurate means you are out of a job. The AI runs, but someone still has to check it carefully and handle the edge cases because it lacks the context. That’s not automation, that’s a more expensive version of the same process.

The reason is that most AI accounting tools were built for the easy part: the routine, high-volume transactions that are lower hanging fruit for automation. The hard work is still a challenge: mismatched purchase orders, multi-entity tax calculations, complex exception routing, line-by-line invoice coding across hundreds of entries. That’s where reconciliation breaks down, where fraud slips through, and where CFOs lose trust from the CEO and the board. A single miscoded purchase order cascades into every invoice matched against it. A late payment suspends access to a critical service. Unapproved expenses go unaccrued. A single inaccurate invoice throws into doubt the entire system and means every invoice needs to be checked.

“The CFO trust problem with AI isn’t a model problem, it’s a data problem,” said Rujul Zaparde, Co-Founder and CEO of Zip. “Most AI accounting tools get parachuted in at the invoice stage, working blind. Zip was built as a procurement platform first, which means that by the time an invoice arrives, we already have the purchase request, the approved purchase order, the contract terms, the budget position, and the supplier history. That 360 degree context is what lets our AI get it right when 95% isn’t good enough.”

Zip’s AI Automation for Procure-to-Pay automates the full accounting workflow from purchase request to payment, across seven capabilities:

Real-time budget enforcement across department, general ledger, and suppliers before a dollar moves : Zip’s AI automatically matches requests to the right budget, alerts teams before it’s fully consumed, and syncs actuals to the ERP at close. Purchase order balance alerts catch overruns before a commitment is made, not during a reconciliation review.

: Zip’s AI automatically matches requests to the right budget, alerts teams before it’s fully consumed, and syncs actuals to the ERP at close. Purchase order balance alerts catch overruns before a commitment is made, not during a reconciliation review. Purchase requests and change orders, without the back-and-forth : Zip’s Intake AI generates purchase orders and processes change orders within Zip’s governed workflow, so purchasing data is structured, approved, and policy-compliant before a vendor ever submits an invoice.

: Zip’s Intake AI generates purchase orders and processes change orders within Zip’s governed workflow, so purchasing data is structured, approved, and policy-compliant before a vendor ever submits an invoice. From inbox to coded invoice, without touching it : Zip’s AP Inbox Agent monitors incoming vendor mail, extracts invoices from attachments, and routes them automatically. Its Invoice Coding Agent codes agents across general ledger, department, and cost center using contract and purchase order context already in Zip, coding against the actual approved transaction instead of only relying on pattern matching against similar invoices.

: Zip’s AP Inbox Agent monitors incoming vendor mail, extracts invoices from attachments, and routes them automatically. Its Invoice Coding Agent codes agents across general ledger, department, and cost center using contract and purchase order context already in Zip, coding against the actual approved transaction instead of only relying on pattern matching against similar invoices. Accurate review, not just faster review : Zip’s Invoice Review Agent compares each invoice against the vendor’s historical patterns, flagging pricing changes, duplicate charges, and errors or misclassifications before anything reaches an approver. The Contract Compliance Agent checks every invoice against underlying agreement terms before approval.

: Zip’s Invoice Review Agent compares each invoice against the vendor’s historical patterns, flagging pricing changes, duplicate charges, and errors or misclassifications before anything reaches an approver. The Contract Compliance Agent checks every invoice against underlying agreement terms before approval. Exceptions that resolve themselves : Zip’s Exception Automation AI places problem invoices on hold, routes them to the right person with a specific task, and releases them when it’s done. What most teams manage in a spreadsheet of 100+ held invoices becomes a self-clearing workflow.

: Zip’s Exception Automation AI places problem invoices on hold, routes them to the right person with a specific task, and releases them when it’s done. What most teams manage in a spreadsheet of 100+ held invoices becomes a self-clearing workflow. Payment integrity before disbursement : Payment Risk AI systematically runs risk rules on every single invoice before it goes out the door. Bank Account Validation catches misdirected payments at the point of payment.

: Payment Risk AI systematically runs risk rules on every single invoice before it goes out the door. Bank Account Validation catches misdirected payments at the point of payment. A faster, more accurate close, every period: Zip’s Capitalization Agent classifies capital versus operating expenses automatically and handles prepaid amortization; a Tax and VAT Agent handles multi-jurisdiction compliance configured to each company’s own policies. Approved transactions sync to the accounting system in real time. Month-end becomes a checkpoint, not a scramble.

Early customers are already seeing the payoff with more accuracy and control. They are coding invoices 40% faster, approving them 51% faster, and processing 3x more per month without adding headcount. Zip’s Payment Risk AI has already flagged over $200 million in risky invoices across its customer base with anomalies nearly 15x more likely to be fraudulent when surfaced, including the most common pattern in production – a vendor email timed to arrive before the invoice, manufactured to create urgency and override judgment.

Unifi Aviation, North America’s largest aviation services provider with more than 40,000 employees across 200+ airports, is among the first enterprise customers to deploy the full suite.

“Your financial statements are only going to be as accurate as your purchase order details and how you match invoices against them, and at our scale, with thousands of invoices across dozens of entities, there’s no margin for that to go wrong,” said Mark Hlavek, VP Controller at Unifi Aviation. “Within six months of deploying Zip, we are coding a higher volume of invoices with 96% faster cycle times, with the same size team. We didn't need to choose between speed or accuracy, Zip allowed us to do both at once.”

Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Source-to-Pay, Zip is built from the ground up to handle the accounting complexity that enterprise finance teams face every month. AI Automation for P2P is available now. To learn more or request a demo, visit ziphq.com.

About Zip

Zip is the leading AI platform for enterprise procurement. Through one platform, Zip unifies how companies purchase – replacing fragmented tools and manual processes with intelligent orchestration that procurement teams and employees actually want to use. Zip is the only procurement orchestration platform with full intake-to-pay capabilities and has the most widely deployed AI agents in enterprise procurement. Zip has delivered over $6 billion in customer savings and powers modern procurement for hundreds of global enterprises, including Anthropic, AMD, Discover, Dollar Tree, OpenAI, T-Mobile, and more. Visit www.ziphq.com.