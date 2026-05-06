Land O’Lakes, Florida is Redfin’s Hottest Neighborhood of 2026

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Land O’Lakes, FL is Redfin’s hottest neighborhood of 2026, with nearby Plant City, FL close behind, according to a new report from Redfin, the real estate brokerage powered by Rocket. Oak Creek, WI takes the No. 3 spot.

All in all, six of this year’s hottest neighborhoods are in the Midwest—the second straight year America’s heartland has dominated the list of hottest places for homebuyers and sellers.

The suburbs of New York City are also popular with house hunters, with many people searching for homes in neighborhoods that are close to a major city—but not too close.

This is according to a Redfin analysis ranking U.S. zip codes in the 100 most populous metro areas by year-over-year growth in listing views on Redfin.com and Redfin Compete Score—a measure of how difficult it is to win a home. Please note zip codes may encompass more than one neighborhood, village or town, and Redfin uses neighborhood names that are representative of the area covered.

“Midwest cities and lesser-known places in Florida are having a moment—and affordability is the reason,” said Redfin Senior Economist Asad Khan. “Many of these neighborhoods sit just outside major hubs like Milwaukee, Chicago and Tampa, hitting a sweet spot: lower cost of living without giving up access to highly rated schools, shopping and dining. They have the convenience of big cities without the big-city price tags.”

Rank Neighborhood Zip Code Median Price Price YoY Days on Market Home Sales YoY Listing Views YoY Share Sold Above List 1 Land O’ Lakes, FL 34637 $425,000 7.6% 66 +35.9% 90.9% 7.5% 2 Plant City, FL 33566 $320,000 -7% 46 +5.9% 30.6% 13% 3 Oak Creek, WI 53154 $381,200 12.8% 42.5 -3.8% 26.5% 38% 4 Oceanside, NY 11572 $725,000 2.8% 38 -7.5% 34.6% 50% 5 West Bend, WI 53090 $350,000 16.7% 42 -8.9% 19.4% 45.1% 6 Lincoln Park, MI 48146 $158,000 1.9% 30 +14% 14.3% 38.7 7 Lee’s Summit, MO 64081 $397,500 -2.8% 41 -16% 31% 30.9% 8 Little Neck, NY 11362 $796,500 35% 49.5 + 11.1% 26.7% 26% 9 Howell, MI 48843 $385,000 1.7% 54 -22.7% 27.3% 26.3% 10 Menomonee Falls, WI 53051 $410,000 -11.4% 57 -19.1% 19.2% 41.6% Expand

To explore the hottest neighborhoods in your metro area, view the full report.

The full report also includes methodology and additional metro-level insights:

https://www.redfin.com/news/hottest-neighborhood-2026/

B-roll footage is available for download here.

About Redfin

Redfin is a technology-driven real estate company with the country's most-visited real estate brokerage website. As part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), Redfin is creating an integrated homeownership platform from search to close to make the dream of homeownership more affordable and accessible for everyone. Redfin’s clients can see homes first with on-demand tours, easily apply for a home loan with Rocket Mortgage, and save thousands in fees while working with a top local agent.

You can find more information about Redfin and get the latest housing market data and research at https://www.redfin.com/news. For more information about Rocket Companies, visit https://www.rocketcompanies.com.